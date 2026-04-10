Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion; details here

2 . Justice Soumitra Sen

2

Justice Soumitra Sen of the Calcutta High Court avoided the ignominy of becoming the first judge to be impeached by Parliament by tendering his resignation. In 2011, an impeachment motion by the Rajya Sabha was initiated against him for misappropriation of funds and misrepresenting facts. He was found guilty of converting around Rs 33.23 lakh in his custody as a court-appointed receiver into personal use. He resigned before the Lok Sabha voted, ending his service.