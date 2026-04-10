Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion; details here

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INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Apr 10, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
1.Justice Yashwant Varma
Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma resigned on Friday amid impeachment proceedings and a pending in-house inquiry regarding the alleged unaccounted cash discovery at his official residence. Over 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) had signed a notice to initiate an impeachment motion against him. The motion comes after his judicial panel indicted Justice Varma over sacks of burnt currency found at his residence during a fire in March 2025.
2.Justice Soumitra Sen
Justice Soumitra Sen of the Calcutta High Court avoided the ignominy of becoming the first judge to be impeached by Parliament by tendering his resignation. In 2011, an impeachment motion by the Rajya Sabha was initiated against him for misappropriation of funds and misrepresenting facts. He was found guilty of converting around Rs 33.23 lakh in his custody as a court-appointed receiver into personal use. He resigned before the Lok Sabha voted, ending his service.
3.Justice P.D. Dinakaran
Justice P.D. Dinakaran resigned as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court before impeachment proceedings were initiated. The proceedings against Justice Dinakaran began in December 2009 after a motion in the Rajya Sabha was moved by 75 members of the opposition. He was accused of corruption, land encroachment, tampering with evidence, abuse of judicial office, impropriety of conduct, acquisition of disproportionate assets and violation of human rights of Dalits and the poor.
4.Justice V. Ramaswami
Justice (retired) V. Ramaswami, who died at the age of 96 in 1994, was the first judge against whom impeachment proceedings were initiated. The Lok Sabha adopted the Opposition-sponsored impeachment motion on May 11, 1993, primarily concerned "financial irregularities" and "extravagant spending" during his previous tenure as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (1987–1989).
5.Impeachment Process for Judges in India
The Impeachment process to remove a judge in India is outlined in Articles 124(4) and 218 of the Constitution and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. It involves initiating a motion in Parliament with support from 100 Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha MPs. A 3-member inquiry committee investigates charges of misbehaviour or incapacity. If guilty, the motion is debated in both Houses, requiring a special majority for removal. Presidential approval is needed for removal