Battleground Kolkata: Water canon, tear gas used to stop BJP leaders from marching to police headquarter Lal Bazar

As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.
Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel here on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and an alleged attack on its workers and supporters.
As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.
In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers. Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.
The saffron party workers, along with 18 newly elected MPs in the state, including BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, were marching towards the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Wellington area of the city.
Bengal's BJP minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy also joined the march.
1. BJP's call to 'Lalbazar Abhiyan' against alleged blood politics in Bengal
BJP's Central and State Leaders are present at the BJP's call to 'Lalbazar Abhiyan' to demand the arrest and maximum punishment of the killers of the workers and the decline of law and order in West Bengal and Trinamool's blood politics led by Mamta Banerjee.
BJP's campaign against 'grassroots' blood politics under the leadership of Mamta Banerjee led to the demand for the arrest and maximum punishment of the BJP workers and the worst punishment in West Bengal and the 'Lalbazar campaign' will continue.
Bengal's BJP minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy also joined the march.
2. Kolkata police resorts to baton charge at BJP workers
As BJP leaders lead march to Kolkata's Lal Bazar area, Kolkata police resorted to baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. They were marching and protesting against TMC government rule in the wake of recent murders of the BJP leaders in the state.
BJP has alleged that its workers have been targeted by TMC goons, therefore, they are carrying this march to protest against the state government and alleged blood politics being played by Mamata's goons.
3. Bengal suffers through post-poll violence after BJP wins 18 seats
Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.
Mukul Roy Tuesday blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the clashes in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali on Saturday that claimed three lives, and demanded an investigation into the violence by anti-terror probe agency NIA.
Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of "spreading false information as part of a game plan to topple her government.