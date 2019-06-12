Battleground Kolkata: Water canon, tear gas used to stop BJP leaders from marching to police headquarter Lal Bazar

As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.

Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel here on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and an alleged attack on its workers and supporters.

In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers. Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.

The saffron party workers, along with 18 newly elected MPs in the state, including BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, were marching towards the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Wellington area of the city.

Bengal's BJP minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy also joined the march.