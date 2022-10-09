Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work

For faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in New Delhi, National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has brought the facility of OPD registration by scanning QR codes at two government hospitals in Delhi, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

This service allows old as well as new patients to simply scan a QR Code and share their demographic details like name, father name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc. with the hospital, as per the press statement by the Ministry.