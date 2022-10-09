Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work

The faster OPD registration service has been launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
For faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in New Delhi, National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has brought the facility of OPD registration by scanning QR codes at two government hospitals in Delhi, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
This service allows old as well as new patients to simply scan a QR Code and share their demographic details like name, father name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc. with the hospital, as per the press statement by the Ministry.
1. Benefit
This helps to reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provides accurate data in the hospital record and, most importantly, avoids the wait in the long queues. The service is planned to be extended to other health facilities and departments soon, added the statement.
2. How to register for OPD with QR code
The QR Code-based OPD registration service allows the patients to scan the hospital`s unique QR Code with their mobile phone (using phone camera/scanner/ABHA App/Arogya Setu App/or any other ABDM enabled App) and share their profile details with the hospital.
3. register using the QR Code
Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number).
The token generated is sent as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients.
4. register using the QR Code
As per their token number, the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP Slip) for doctor consultation as their details are already present at the registration counter.
5. OPD with QR code
Further, to assist the patients, support personnel are also posted to help them understand the steps and benefits of using this service.
(With inputs from ANI)