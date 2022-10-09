Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work

The faster OPD registration service has been launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 09, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

For faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in New Delhi, National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has brought the facility of OPD registration by scanning QR codes at two government hospitals in Delhi, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 

This service allows old as well as new patients to simply scan a QR Code and share their demographic details like name, father name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc. with the hospital, as per the press statement by the Ministry. 

1. Benefit

Benefit
1/5

This helps to reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provides accurate data in the hospital record and, most importantly, avoids the wait in the long queues. The service is planned to be extended to other health facilities and departments soon, added the statement. 

2. How to register for OPD with QR code

How to register for OPD with QR code
2/5

The QR Code-based OPD registration service allows the patients to scan the hospital`s unique QR Code with their mobile phone (using phone camera/scanner/ABHA App/Arogya Setu App/or any other ABDM enabled App) and share their profile details with the hospital.

3. register using the QR Code

register using the QR Code
3/5

Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number).

The token generated is sent as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients.

4. register using the QR Code

register using the QR Code
4/5

As per their token number, the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP Slip) for doctor consultation as their details are already present at the registration counter.

 

5. OPD with QR code

OPD with QR code
5/5

Further, to assist the patients, support personnel are also posted to help them understand the steps and benefits of using this service.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.