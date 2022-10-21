Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights

Here's how Ayodhya is planning to celebrate Diwali this year.
This year, the sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held, and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in person in the celebrations. More than 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion. Here's how Ayodhya is planning to celebrate Diwali this year.
1. Deepotsav in Ayodhya
The administration is planning to celebrate Lord Rama`s glorious return after his 14-year exile to the forests with grandeur. The event of Deepotsav in Ayodhya is being organized by the Department of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with the District Administration.
Photo: PTI
2. Grand Musical Laser Show
Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be put up during Deepotsav. Prime Minister will also witness the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the Grand Musical Laser Show.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
3. PM Modi to pooja
On October 23, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman at around 5 PM. Following the prayer session, PM Modi will conduct an inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.
"At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister," read an official statement by PMO.
Photo: ANI
4. Whole city beautified
The city has been beautified with hoardings and banners from the Ramayana period to take the visitors down history lanes on the festival of lights. "As Diwali is approaching, the preparations have also been intensified. From Ayodhya Highway to Nayaghat, 30 different kinds of welcome gates with different names are being prepared for Deepotsav," an official statement said.
Photo: ANI