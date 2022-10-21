Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights

3/4

On October 23, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman at around 5 PM. Following the prayer session, PM Modi will conduct an inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

"At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister," read an official statement by PMO.

Photo: ANI