2 . Where did Shubhanshu Shukla did schooling from?

He completed his schooling in Lucknow, studying at the renowned City Montessori School (CMS) - a place that helped shape his academic foundation. Known for his dedication and focus, Shubhanshu was always serious about his studies, often diving deep into books and ideas that went beyond the classroom. His childhood passion for science and the skies clearly paved the way for his incredible journey into space.