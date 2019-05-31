Average age of 60 years, 90% crorepatis, no representation from 14 states/UTs: Modi 2.0 council of ministers in numbers

Modi 2.0 council of ministers in numbers
BJP President Amit Shah who played a crucial role in the return of his party's government at the Centre was appointed new Home Minister in Modi 2.0 Cabinet while incumbent Rajnath Singh has been moved to Defence.
Outgoing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the new Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs while surprise inductee, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, has been allocated the critical Ministry of External Affairs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain the Department of Personnel and Training, Atomic Energy and Space as well as all important policy issues and portfolios not allocated.
Modi was sworn in on Thursday as prime minister for a second term, helming a 58-member team of ministers, including him and BJP president Amit Shah who makes his debut in the Central government.
Here are some important statistics about Modi 2.0 council of ministers:
1. Average age of 60 years
Youngest- Kailash Choudhary
Oldest- Ram Vilas Paswan
Kailash Choudhary, a first time MP from Rajasthan, became the youngest member of the second Narendra Modi government's council of ministers. At 35, he is the only minister under 40 years of age among the ministers whose average age is 60 years, a shade younger than their predecessors, who had an average of 62 years.
At 43, Smriti Irani is the second youngest in the second Narendra Modi government's council of ministers.
Anurag Singh Thakur, 44, Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjeev Kumar Balayan at 46 years and Kiren Rijiju at 47 are among the youngest in the group.
First time ministers Rameswar Teli and Debasree Chaudhuri are both 48 years old.
BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan is the oldest at 73 years of age. Close on his heels are Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Santosh Kumar Gangwar at 71 years.
The average age of the council of ministers has decreased because many in the previous Modi government, who were over 65 years of age, are no longer part of the new one.
While senior leader Arun Jaitley, 66, has opted out of the Cabinet over ill-health, Sushma Swaraj, 67, who also had health issues, was a notable omission from the council of ministers.
Shiv Sena leader Anant Geete, 68, senior Haryana leader Chaudhary Birender Singh, 73, six-time MP Radhamohan Singh, 70, former union tourism minister Alphons Kannanthanam, 65, have all lost their ministerial berths.
Senior Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel, 65, Pon Radhakrishnan, 67, who lost the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat this time and SS Ahluwalia, 67, who won from Durgapur and a Dalit leader who won from Bijapur in Karnataka Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, 66, have failed to find a place in the council of minister this time.
Assam leader Rajen Gohain, 68, Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Virendra Kumar, 65, have also been left out.
Rajathan BJP leaders, CR Chaudhary and PP Chaudhary, 71 and 65, respectively, have been both been dropped from the government.
In the outgoing council of ministers, former minister of state for health, Anupriya Patel, 38, was the youngest. However, she has failed to retain her berth.
2. Six women ministers, down from last time's 8
Amethi MP Smriti Irani was among the six women ministers to take oath in the newly-formed government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The number of women ministers in this government is lower than the last time, even though the number of women elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is the highest ever.
Of the 542 MPs who will take oath as members of the Lower House in the next few days, 78 are women with Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal leading with 11 each. With over 14 per cent female members, the 17th Lok Sabha will have the highest number of women since 1952. The 16th Lok Sabha had 64 women, while 52 were elected to the 15th Lok Sabha.
There were eight women ministers in the last government.
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Nirmala Sitharaman also took oath as Union ministers, besides Irani. Sitharaman (59), who was the first woman to be appointed a full-time defence minister of the country, also took oath as Union minister.
Fatehpur MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (52) took oath as minister of state, along with new entrants Renuka Singh Saruta (55), the MP from Chhattisgarh's Sarguja, and Debashree Chaudhuri (48), the MP from Raiganj in West Bengal.
Among the top ministers, Sitharaman has given Finance Ministry while Irani and Badal have been given Women and Child Development and Food Processing Industries respectively.
Sadhvi Niranjan is the MoS in the Ministry of Rural Development, Saruta (MoS) has been given the charge Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Debasree Chaudhuri will be the deputy of Irani in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
More ministers from Rajya Sabha compared to 2014 and higher number of first-time-MPs-turned-ministers.
3. 90% crorepatis
Richet- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Poorest - Pratap Chandra Sarangi
The Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsmirat Kaur Badal, a Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Punjab, is the richest among 58 ministers in Modi 2.0. She has total assets of Rs 217 crores.
Pratap Chandra Sarangi, the Minister of MSME and Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, is the poorest candidate. He had declared assets worth Rs 15 lakh.
4. State-wise representation: Most members from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh: The state has got the highest chunk of ministerial berths with 10 members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Rajnath Singh (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (He is from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh but currently represents Jharkhand in Rajya Sabha)
Smriti Zubin Irani (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Hardeep Singh Puri (Rajya Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Mahendra Nath Pandey (Lok Sabha - Uttar Pradesh)
Maharashtra: The state has eight members in Modi's council of ministers.
Nitin Jairam Gadkari (Lok Sabha - Maharashtra)
Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Lok Sabha - Maharashtra)
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Patil (Lok Sabha - Maharashtra)
Ramdas Athawale (Rajya Sabha - Maharashtra)
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (Lok Sabha - Maharashtra)
Prakash Javadekar (Rajya Sabha - Maharashtra)
Piyush Goyal (Lok Sabha - Maharashtra)
V. Muraleedharan (Rajya Sabha - Maharashtra) (He is from Kerala but currently represents Maharashtra in Rajya Sabha)
5. 14 states and UTs get no representation
States:
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Sikkim
Tripura
UTs:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Chandigarh
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu
Lakshadweep union territory
Puducherry