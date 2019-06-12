Kolkata doctor attack: Outdoor facility closed across Bengal, 4 injured in clashes in Burdwan medical college

"The mob arrived in two cars. They came with rods, entered the hospital gates, and started beating us up. The police weren't there to help us," said the junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sarcar (NRS) Hospital.

Protesting against the attack on their colleagues, junior doctors across West Bengal have gone on shutdown on Wednesday. Outdoor facility i.e OPD is closed in almost all the leading government hospitals in the state including in capital Kolkata, This has lead to massive problems for patients, some of who have come from far away seeking treatments. They are now having to go from one hospital to another looking for treatment options, but except the emergency wards, nothing else is functioning almost anywhere.

From 9 AM to 9 PM on Wednesday, doctors across the state have decided not to work in outdoor demanding better safety to shield themselves from rage of the patient party.

This has lead to flaring up of temper in several places and clashes have been reported. In Burdwan medical college, patients families beat up doctors with hockey sticks and also threw stones at them leading to some doctors getting injured. Four doctors have suffered injury, out of which one intern Mayank Agarwal has received severe injury on his forehead, confirmed deputy super of Burdwan Medical college. After that, the emergency ward also was closed for the public.

Almost the same situation is prevailing across the state. The doctors are maintaining complete shutdown and patients are in deep trouble. In many places the patient party is losing cool and is resorting to violence against the protesting doctors.

After not getting any treatment in Kolkata's prestigious SSKM hospital, families of many patients did a road blockade demanding intervention to sort out the issue.

Situation at epicentre NRS hospital

"The doctors have not attended on me. I am suffering some stomach ailment. I was not aware that the doctors are on strike. I came to know while I was on my way to the hospital. I am here since yesterday. I am waiting for the strike to get over," Boiragi told ANI about condition in NRS hospital.

A patient's attendant said many of those who have come to the hospital are in a serious condition. The junior doctors locked the hospital gates, stopped work at the outpatient department (OPD) and started a dharna in protest against the attack. However, patients later forced open the gates to enter the hospital.

Lack of awareness from the police lead to two junior doctors getting assaulted in NRS hospital in Kolkata, according to their colleagues. Speaking to media outlets, the doctors said that the attackers came armed with rods. They came in cars wearing helmets and attacked the doctors. According to them, had police been proactive in stopping them from entering the NRS hospital area this incident could have been averted.

They believe that not enough police personnel were stationed on Monday when two interns, Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and Yash Tekwani, were brutally assaulted following ruckus due to the death of a patient.

The doctors claimed that they were harassed earlier inside the wards for their alleged 'negligence'

With agency inputs