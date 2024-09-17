Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Delhi is all set to make history with Atishi, a prominent leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as its next Chief Minister. With assembly elections scheduled for 2025, Atishi's appointment as CM marks an exciting new chapter for Delhi. However, this is not the first time a woman has been chosen to serve as Chief Minister of Delhi. Before AAP leader Atishi, other female leaders had held the top position. Here is a full list of female Chie Ministers of Delhi.