Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Here is the full list of female Chie Ministers of Delhi:
Delhi is all set to make history with Atishi, a prominent leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as its next Chief Minister. With assembly elections scheduled for 2025, Atishi's appointment as CM marks an exciting new chapter for Delhi. However, this is not the first time a woman has been chosen to serve as Chief Minister of Delhi. Before AAP leader Atishi, other female leaders had held the top position. Here is a full list of female Chie Ministers of Delhi.
1. Sushma Swaraj: First female CM of Delhi
Sushma Swaraj was the first female Chief Minister of Delhi, although her tenure was brief. She served in the office for 52 days from 12 October 1998 – 3 December 1998. She was a prominent leader of the BJP and went on to hold various key positions in the Indian government, including External Affairs Minister. Known for her exceptional oratory skills and strong leadership, Swaraj was a highly respected figure in Indian politics.
2. Sheila Dixit: Second female CM of Delhi
Sheila Dikshit, on the other hand, holds the record for the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, with a remarkable 15-year tenure from 1998 to 2013. Under her leadership, Delhi witnessed significant transformations in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.
3. Sheila Dixit: Longest-serving female Chief Minister
Sheila Dikshit was also the longest-serving female Chief Minister of any Indian state. Her political career spanned over four decades, during which she held various positions, including Governor of Kerala and Member of Parliament. She also represented India at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women for five years
4. Atishi: The next Delhi CM
Atishi, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is all set to be the new Chief Minister of Delhi, as the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday agreed to the decision after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor. She is The currently serving as the Minister of Education, P.W.D, Culture, and Tourism in the Delhi Government.