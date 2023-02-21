From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels

Check list of longest road tunnels in Indi.
The construction of road tunnels has reduced the time of travelling long distances by a great deal. It has made modern-day travelling so much easier. Here is a list of the top 10 longest tunnels in India.
1. Atal Road Tunnel – Himalayan Mountains
Atal tunnel, located in the Himalayan Mountains is the current longest high-altitude tunnel in India. Inaugurated in October 2020, Atal tunnel is 9.02 km long and it connects Leh and Manali. Named after the late Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Atal Road tunnel reduces the travel time between Leh and Manali by 4 hours. (Photo: PTI)
2. Banihal Qazigund Road tunnel - Jammu and Kashmir
Inaugurated in 2021, the Banihal Qazigund Road tunnel is located at an altitude of 1800 meters above sea level. It is 8.5 km long. The two-tube tunnel is equipped with 124 jet fans, 234 CCTV modern cameras, a firefighting system, and an exhaust system. (Photo: File)
3. Bhatan Tunnel - Maharashtra
Bhatan Tunnel is a six-lane tunnel. It has been operational since 2000. Stretching across 1.17 km, it is regarded as one of the most advanced and scenic tunnels in India.
4. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road Tunnel - Jammu and Kashmir
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road tunnel in 9.02 km long and it starts from Chennai and ends at Nashri. It is located at a height of about 4000 feet above sea level, this tunnel reduces the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by two hours.