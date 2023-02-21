From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels

1/4

Atal tunnel, located in the Himalayan Mountains is the current longest high-altitude tunnel in India. Inaugurated in October 2020, Atal tunnel is 9.02 km long and it connects Leh and Manali. Named after the late Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Atal Road tunnel reduces the travel time between Leh and Manali by 4 hours. (Photo: PTI)