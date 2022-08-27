In pics: Atal Bridge inaugurated in Ahmedabad, know all about the iconic bridge on Sabarmati river

Atal Bridge: The pedestrian-only bridge has been built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. It is named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Atal Bridge' on the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening.
The pedestrian-only bridge, built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Know all about the iconic bridge.
1. Atal bridge: 300m long and 14m wide
This iconic bridge, having an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 meters long and 14 meters wide in the middle.
The bridge connects the flower garden on the western end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern end. (Photo: PMO India)
2. Who can use it?
Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also use this bridge to cross the river without negotiating traffic and it will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the water body. (Photo: PMO India)
3. Design
The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront. (Photo: PMO India)
4. How is it built?
the bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes, while the roof is made up of colourful fabric, and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel. (Photo: PMO India)