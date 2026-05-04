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Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

The Assembly Elections 2026 have turned into a high-stakes political battle, with several popular politicians and sitting CMs encountering tough challenges across key states. From Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal to MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu, the latest trends are offering a clear picture of shifting vo

Aseem Sharma | May 04, 2026, 03:55 PM IST

1.Mamata banerjee

Mamata banerjee
1

The West Bengal Chief Minister entered the Assembly elections aiming to extend her long-standing dominance in the state. She fought from the Bhabanipur constituency seat and is currently leading by over 7,000 votes as per the latest trends at 3 pm. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Suvendu Adhikari is in the second position and was leading in the early trends.

 

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2.MK Stalin

MK Stalin
2

As per the latest trends at 3:30 pm, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister contested from the Kolathur seat and is currently trailing behind by over 7,500 votes against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s VS Babu. 

3.Pinrayi Vijayan

Pinrayi Vijayan
3

In Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan is leading by nearly 12,000 votes (3:30 pm) from the Dharmadam seat. According to current trends, the Congress Party's VP, Abdul Rasheed, is currently in second place with 62,676 votes, and the BJP's K Ranjith is in third place with 16,878 votes.

4.Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma
4

Sitting Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading by over 63,000 votes in the Jalubari seat (4 pm). As per the latest trend, Congress' Bidisha Neog is in the second place with 26,533 votes.

 

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