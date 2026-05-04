Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

1 . Mamata banerjee

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The West Bengal Chief Minister entered the Assembly elections aiming to extend her long-standing dominance in the state. She fought from the Bhabanipur constituency seat and is currently leading by over 7,000 votes as per the latest trends at 3 pm. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Suvendu Adhikari is in the second position and was leading in the early trends.