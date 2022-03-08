Assembly Elections 2022: Here's what poll of exit polls predicts for 5 states

Zee News exit poll shows a second term for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh. AAP is likely to sweep Punjab polls winning between 52-61 seats.
Zee News conducted an exit poll in collaboration with DesignBoxed for the five states that went to Assembly polls including the biggest state of Uttar Pradesh. The survey has predicted a second term for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Exit polls show Aam Aadmi Party is likely to sweep Punjab assembly polls winning between 52-61 seats out of the total 117 constituencies.
The Zee News exit poll has predicted a close fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. Readers must note that this is an exit poll result and not the actual results that are scheduled to be declared on March 10 by the Election Commission of India.
1. Uttar Pradesh seat share
The Zee News exit poll predicts a thumping victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh though BJP is projected to win lesser seats this time as compared to 2017. According to the projections, the ruling BJP is likely to get between 223- 248 seats. The Samajwadi Party-led alliance is expected to win between 138-157 seats this time.
The Congress party is only expected to win between 4-9 seats. While Mayawati's BSP will disappoint again as it is projected to win just 5 to 11 seats. Others are like to bag between 3-5 seats.
2. Punjab seat share
In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party is likely sweep assembly polls winning between 52-61 seats out of the total 117 constituencies. Congress is likely to come out as the second biggest party in Punjab with 26-33 seats, closely followed by Shiromani Akali Dal which is likely to win between 24-32 seats.
3. Uttarakhand seat share
The Zee News exit poll has predicted a close fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. Congress led by former chief minister Harish Rawat is expected to win around 35-40 seats. While Congress is predicted to make a strong comeback in the hill state, the ruling BJP is likely to win over 30 seats.
4. Goa seat share
As per Zee News exit poll 2022, the Congress-led alliance is predicted to bag 14-19 seats, followed by BJP which can secure around 13-18 seats in Goa. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) alliance is likely to win 2-5 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others can win 1-3 seats each.
5. Manipur seat share
According to Zee News-DesignBoxed's Exit Poll, the BJP is expected to win between 32-38 seats out of the 60 assembly seats in Manipur. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get 12-17 seats. While the NPF may win 3-5 seats, the NPP is expected to get 2-4 seats.
6. NDTV exit poll results
NDTV's poll of exit polls predict a BJP win in Uttar Pradesh with 242 seats. It showed Samajwadi Party winning 143 seats. In Punjab, the poll of polls showed the Aam Aadmi Party winning the most seats. It predicted 63 seats for the AAP and 28 seats for the Congress.
For Uttarakhand, a poll of polls has predicted a close contest between the BJP and Congress with 35 and 32 seats respectively. Uttarakhand has 70 seats. A poll of exit polls indicates that both the BJP and the Congress will end up with 16 seats in Goa each leading the state for another hung assembly. Goa has a 40-member house.
In Manipur, the BJP is set to emerge as the largest party with 30 seats, predicts a poll of exit polls. Manipur voted in two phases - on February 27 and March 3 - as the elections were held for the 60-member state assembly.
7. India Today-Axis My India exit poll
Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is likely to win a second term in Uttar Pradesh by a landslide, five exit polls showed. The sum of exit polls by India Today-Axis My India, C-Voter, Today's Chanakya, Jan ki Baat and Veto pointed to 260 seats for the BJP and its allies.
The result of India Today-Axis My India exit polls has predicted a BJP sweep in Uttar Pradesh with the Yogi Adityanath-led party winning 288-326 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies will win 71-101 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is predicted to win 3-9 seats. The Congress could win 1-3 and others could bag 2-3 seats.
The AAP is set for a landslide victory in Punjab winning 41% of votes or 76-90 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Congress is at the second spot with 19-31 seats or 23% of votes. The BJP alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress may win one to four seats or 7% votes. The Shiromani Akali Dal is predicted to secure 18% votes or 7 to 11 seats in the Punjab Assembly.
The polls have forecast 44% of the total vote share for the BJP in Uttarakhand, with 36-46 seats. The Congress could get 40% of votes, bagging anywhere between 20-30 seats, followed by the BSP with 0-2 seats.
The polls have forecast 15-20 seats for the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance. According to the exit poll, the ruling BJP will win 14-18 seats in the 40-seat Assembly. The exit poll result put the Trinamool Congress-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance in the third spot, with 2-5 seats, followed by others with 0-4 seats.
The polls have forecast 33-43 seats for the ruling BJP in Manipur, 4-8 seats each for the Congress, the NPP and the NPF and 0-7 seats for others. The BJP is likely to secure 41% of Manipur's total polled votes, followed by 18% for the Congress, 16% for the NPP, 8% for the NPF and others 17%.
8. ABP C-Voter exit poll
ABP News-CVoter has predicted that BJP will win anywhere between 228-244 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party will come second, bagging 132-148 seats. Mayawati's BSP will win 13-21 seats while Congress will get 4-8 seats. The majority mark is at 202 in the 403-member UP assembly.
In Punjab's 117-member assembly, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is likely to be the single-largest party with 51-61 seats. The Congress is projected to win 22-28 seats. While the Akali Dal will win somewhere between 20-26 seats. The BJP is liekly to win somewhere between 7-13 seats.
The BJP is set to win 26-32 seats in Uttarakhand, and the Congress will win somewhere between 32-38 seats in the 70-member state assembly.
In Goa, the BJP - with 13-17 votes - is projected to be the single-largest party. For the Congress and the MGP-Trinamool combine, victory on 5-9 seats has been projected. Goa has a total of 40 seats in the assembly.
For Manipur, the ABP C-Voter survey says the BJP will win 23-27 votes, and the Congress-led MPSA will win 12-16 seats in the 60-member assembly.
9. News24-Today's Chanakya Exit poll results
The BJP is projected to win as many as 294 seats, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) bagging only 105 seats. Other parties will together win as many as four seats in the 403-seat assembly, the survey showed.
The exit poll projected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 100 seats in the Punjab assembly of 117 seats (45% votes). The ruling Congress will slump from 77 to 10 (23%), while others, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) coalition, will win a total of seven seats.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain the hill state by winning 41 seats with a vote share of 43%, while the Congress will bag only 24 seats with a vote share of 34%. Others will win three seats with a vote share of 25%. The common margin of error for seat tally is seven while that for vote share is 3%.
10. Jan Ki Baat exit poll
The Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 222-260 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The poll says that the SP will win around 135 to 165 seats, while the BSP would end up with 4 to 9 seats. The exit poll says that the Congress would end up with just 1 to 3 seats, while the others would bag 3-4 seats.
In Uttarakhand, the BJP is likely to bag 32-41 seats, Congress between 27-35, AAP to get between 0-1 and others to get between 0-4, according to exit polls by Jan Ki Baat.
