Assembly Elections 2022: Here's what poll of exit polls predicts for 5 states

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is likely to win a second term in Uttar Pradesh by a landslide, five exit polls showed. The sum of exit polls by India Today-Axis My India, C-Voter, Today's Chanakya, Jan ki Baat and Veto pointed to 260 seats for the BJP and its allies.

The result of India Today-Axis My India exit polls has predicted a BJP sweep in Uttar Pradesh with the Yogi Adityanath-led party winning 288-326 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies will win 71-101 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is predicted to win 3-9 seats. The Congress could win 1-3 and others could bag 2-3 seats.

The AAP is set for a landslide victory in Punjab winning 41% of votes or 76-90 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Congress is at the second spot with 19-31 seats or 23% of votes. The BJP alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress may win one to four seats or 7% votes. The Shiromani Akali Dal is predicted to secure 18% votes or 7 to 11 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

The polls have forecast 44% of the total vote share for the BJP in Uttarakhand, with 36-46 seats. The Congress could get 40% of votes, bagging anywhere between 20-30 seats, followed by the BSP with 0-2 seats.

The polls have forecast 15-20 seats for the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance. According to the exit poll, the ruling BJP will win 14-18 seats in the 40-seat Assembly. The exit poll result put the Trinamool Congress-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance in the third spot, with 2-5 seats, followed by others with 0-4 seats.

The polls have forecast 33-43 seats for the ruling BJP in Manipur, 4-8 seats each for the Congress, the NPP and the NPF and 0-7 seats for others. The BJP is likely to secure 41% of Manipur's total polled votes, followed by 18% for the Congress, 16% for the NPP, 8% for the NPF and others 17%.

