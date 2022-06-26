Assam flood scare: People stuck in northeast India continue to struggle through calamity

With many having lost their lives, there are still thousands of people being rescued by the Indian Army.

In recent weeks, floods have wrecked havoc in Assam. With many having lost their lives, there are still thousands of people being rescued by the Indian Army. Normal life in the state has been disturbed as a result of the calamity. However, the government and non-governmental organisations are making every effort to assist the state's disaster-affected residents.