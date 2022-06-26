Assam flood scare: People stuck in northeast India continue to struggle through calamity

With many having lost their lives, there are still thousands of people being rescued by the Indian Army.
In recent weeks, floods have wrecked havoc in Assam. With many having lost their lives, there are still thousands of people being rescued by the Indian Army. Normal life in the state has been disturbed as a result of the calamity. However, the government and non-governmental organisations are making every effort to assist the state's disaster-affected residents.
1. Aerial view of flood-affected Assam
The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Saturday, with four more people killed and 25.10 lakh people affected, while Silchar town in Cachar district remained under water for the sixth day in a row.
Picture: ANI
2. Villagers walk along flooded road
The recent casualties, recorded in the districts of Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, and Golaghat, bring the total number of flood and landslide deaths in Assam this year to 122.
Picture: IANS
3. Indian Air Force personnel deliver relief supplies in flood-affected area
Food, drinking water bottles, and other basic supplies were airdropped at various locations throughout the town by Indian Air Force aircraft, and this will keep going until the situation improves.
Picture: PTI
4. Army men execute rescue mission in Cachar district
Eight NDRF teams from Itanagar and Bhubaneswar, as well as an Indian Army squad of 120 jawans, have been deployed in Silchar.
Picture: ANI
5. People collect drinking water from tanker in Hajo, Kamrup District
About 2.80 lakh people have been affected in the area, with residents facing a severe lack of food, safe drinking water, and medications.
Picture: IANS
6. Area of Silchar due to incessant rainfall
The increasing floods of the Barak and Kushiara rivers heavily impacted the three Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.
Picture: ANI
7. House completely submerged in Nagaon
Barpeta, with 7,49,959 people impacted, is the worst-hit district in the state, after Nagaon (5,11,635) and Kamrup (1,97,159).
Picture: ANI
8. Villagers relocate their cows from Kamrup district to safer location
The latest new wave of floods this year has damaged a crop area of 80,346.28 hectares.
Picture: PTI
9. Road damaged following heavy rains
Large-scale erosion was also observed in Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, and Udalguri.
Picture: ANI
READ | In Pics: Mesmerising photos of 'Grand Canyon' of Mars released by European Space Agency