Assam Election 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma, his anti-Muslim rhetoric, controversial wife Riniki Bhuyan, networth and more

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INDIA
Anshika Pandey | Apr 09, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
1.Assam Assembly Elections 2026:
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leads the BJP campaign for his third election bid in the 2026 elections. He has announced policies on illegal immigration, land clearances and voter scrutiny, which critics claim will impact the state's Muslim population. Sarma represents the Jalukbari constituency and he serves as a primary political advisor to Northeast regional leaders.
2.Education
Born in 1969 in Jorhat, Assam, Sarma holds a BA, MA, LLB, and PhD in political science. He began in student politics, later joining the Indian National Congress before switching to the BJP in 2015, rising to become one of the most influential leaders in Assam.
3.Family
Married to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who is a businesswoman and MD of Pride East Entertainment, he has two children. Sarma’s family is influential in Assam’s social and business circles, complementing his political stature.
4.Children
His two children remain out of politics but are publicly known due to the family’s profile. The children are educated and active in social and professional spheres in Assam.
Also read: Delhi Horror: 35-year-old woman killed by boyfriend, body found in bed box; probe underway
5.Net Worth
In his 2026 affidavit, Sarma declared total assets of Rs 35.16 crore, with the majority held by his wife. His personal movable assets are around Rs 2.36 crore, and he owns multiple properties in Assam. His net worth reflects his long career in politics and influence in the region.