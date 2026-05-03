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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4

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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4

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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 results are scheduled to be officially declared tomorrow, 4 May 2026. Voting for all 126 constituencies was conducted in a single phase on 9 April 2026. Here's a look at the key battles in the state.

Monica Singh | May 03, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

1.Jalukbari

Jalukbari
1

Jalukbari remains the most high-profile seat as it is the constituency of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP), who is seeking his sixth consecutive term. He is facing Bidisha Neog from the Indian National Congress (INC).

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2.Majuli

Majuli
2

A key tribal seat once held by Sarbananda Sonowal, it remains important for the BJP. Bhuban Gam is challenged by opposition candidates, including Congress-backed tribal leaders. The outcome will depend heavily on tribal voting patterns and local issues in this ST-reserved seat.

3.Titabor

Titabor
3

BJP’s Dhiraj Gowala is up against Congress candidate Pran Kurmi. Once a stronghold of Tarun Gogoi, this seat is a key test of Congress revival in Upper Assam.

4.Sibsagar

Sibsagar
4

Akhil Gogoi leads the opposition space here against BJP and allies. The contest is less about a single Congress face and more about regional vs national politics, with possible multi-cornered dynamics.

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5.Golaghat

Golaghat
5

Senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog faces a Congress challenger, Bitupan Saikia. This is a direct BJP vs Congress fight, shaped by her past party switch and personal credibility.

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