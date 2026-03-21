Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed

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INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 21, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
1.Ashok Kharat's Oshno Jal
Ashok Kharat's Oshno Jal (holy water) was very popular among politicians and his followers. Anjali Damania claimed that several politicians came with their cars and even helicopters to procure the Oshno Jal. It is a specific cough syrup, made with adding water and crushed Viagra pills.
2.Politicians, officials in his 'sexual assault' network?
Politicians and high-profile officials' photographs with fraud Godman Ashok Karat are going viral on social media. As per reports, several officials were involve din his network and provided financial assistance. Prominent names like Sunil Tatkare and Rupali Chakankar are named as the devotees of this pervert ‘Baba’. Rupali Chakankar also resigned as Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson following the controversy. Several police officials are also reportedly involved in his network.
3.Hypnosis, Occult practices
Ashok Kharat reportedly lured women to provide solutions and promises miracles related to their personal problem. First he used to hypnotise them by administering an intoxicant and then rape the women. He used to blackmail women by instilling fear in them of the death of their husbands or by invoking the dread associated with occult practices.
4.'Mysterious' Oshno and Siddh Prayers
Ashok Karat has won over his devotees as he used to conduct two mysterioys types of spiritual sadhana (practices). The first of these was ‘Oshno Pray,’ during which he would instruct devotees to chant the mantra “Om Ishanyeshwaraya Namah” eleven times. Subsequently, the vessel (handa) suspended over the Shivling would begin to sway; once the vessel came to a halt, its final resting position was interpreted as the answer to whatever question had been posed. He specifically instructed people to perform this ritual on the days of Mahashivratri and Shravani Somvar (Mondays during the month of Shravan). The second type of ritual involved in this practice was known as ‘Siddh Prayer.’ During ‘Siddh Prayer,’ Homa and Havan (sacrificial fire rituals) were performed. Some would claim to hear the sound of a snake, and other distinct sounds. It was, in essence, a form of hypnosis.
5.Obscene acts recorded with 58 women in pen drives
Ashok Kharat has bee arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 35-year-old woman under the guise of spirituality in Maharashtra's Nashik. Police found that he installed CCTV cameras in his office to record obscene clips. Police have also recovered a pen drive that reportedly contains video clips depicting obscene acts involving 58 different women.