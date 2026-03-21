Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed

4 . 'Mysterious' Oshno and Siddh Prayers

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Ashok Karat has won over his devotees as he used to conduct two mysterioys types of spiritual sadhana (practices). The first of these was ‘Oshno Pray,’ during which he would instruct devotees to chant the mantra “Om Ishanyeshwaraya Namah” eleven times. Subsequently, the vessel (handa) suspended over the Shivling would begin to sway; once the vessel came to a halt, its final resting position was interpreted as the answer to whatever question had been posed. He specifically instructed people to perform this ritual on the days of Mahashivratri and Shravani Somvar (Mondays during the month of Shravan). The second type of ritual involved in this practice was known as ‘Siddh Prayer.’ During ‘Siddh Prayer,’ Homa and Havan (sacrificial fire rituals) were performed. Some would claim to hear the sound of a snake, and other distinct sounds. It was, in essence, a form of hypnosis.