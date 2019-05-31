As Modi starts 2nd innings, PM keeps middle order intact, mixes up top 4

Modi 2.0 looks a lot like
Despite swaps in Big 4, the overarching theme of Modi 2.0 is continuity. Among the debutants, Amit Shah took Home and S Jaishankar took External Affairs, Rajnath Singh was handed the Defence portfolio while former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took Finance.
But except for these big changes at the top, the rest of the cabinet bears a very similar look to Modi 1.0. Here are some of the prominent cabinet ministers who have retained their portfolios:
1. Paswan, Gowda, Tomar
Ram Vilas Paswan remains Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. No portfolios added.
DV Sadananda Gowda remains Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers. He has been at the post since November 2018.
Narendra Singh Tomar retains Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. He has also been given the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare portfolio that was held by Radha Mohan Singh.
2. Prasad, Badal, Gehlot
Ravi Shankar Prasad has retained Law & Justice, and Electronics and IT. Has also been given Communications, which was held by Manoj Singh as an MoS I/C.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal remains Minister for Food Processing Industries. No new portfolios added.
Thawar Chand Gehlot has retained Social Justice and Empowerment.
3. Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan
Smriti Irani has retained Textiles. She has also been given Women and Child Development, which was with Maneka Gandhi.
Harsh Vardhan has retained the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences. He has also been given Health and Family Welfare, which was held by JP Nadda.
4. Goyal, Pradhan, Naqvi
Piyush Goyal has retained Railways, and has also been given Commerce and Industry, which was held by Suresh Prabhu in the outgoing Cabinet. He has ceded Coal and Mines to Prahalad Joshi.
Dharmendra Pradhan has retained Petroleum and Natural Gas. He has also been given Steel, which was held by Chaudhary Birender Singh.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has retained the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
5. Gangwar, Inderjit Singh, Shripad Yesso Naik,
Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been retained as MoS (I/C) of Labour and Employment.
Rao Inderjit Singh has retained his position as MoS (I/C) of Planning. He has also been named MoS (I/C) of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which was held by DV Sadananda Gowda as Minister.
Shripad Yesso Naik has retained his position as MoS (I/C) of AYUSH. He has also been given the position of MoS Defence.
6. Jitendra Prasad, Hardeep Singh Puri
Jitendra Singh has retained all his portfolios from the earlier government. He remains MoS (I/C) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, and remains PM Modi’s number two as MoS PMO; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space.
Hardeep Singh Puri has been retained as MoS (I/C) of Housing and Urban Affairs. He has also been given the position of MoS (I/C) of Civil Aviation, and been named an MoS in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
7. Choubey, Meghwal, Pal, Rupala, Athawale
Ashwini Kumar Choubey has been retained as MoS for Family Health and Welfare.
Arjun Ram Meghwal has been retained as MoS Parliamentary Affairs. He has also bee given Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, which was held by Babul Supriyo.
Krishan Pal remains an MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment.
Pashottam Rupala has retained his position as MoS Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He has ceded his post as MoS Panchayati Raj.
Ramdas Athawale remains an MoS Social Justice and Empowerment.