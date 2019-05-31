As Modi starts 2nd innings, PM keeps middle order intact, mixes up top 4

Despite swaps in Big 4, the overarching theme of Modi 2.0 is continuity. Among the debutants, Amit Shah took Home and S Jaishankar took External Affairs, Rajnath Singh was handed the Defence portfolio while former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took Finance.

But except for these big changes at the top, the rest of the cabinet bears a very similar look to Modi 1.0. Here are some of the prominent cabinet ministers who have retained their portfolios: