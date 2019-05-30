As Mamata fumes, kin of slain BJP and GJM workers get set to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

54 family members of slain BJP workers and 11 families of slain GJM activists are getting set to attend PM's swearing-in ceremony
Kin of the BJP workers who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal arrived in Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday evening. They were also joined by family members of 11 slain GJM workers who lost their lives during the 2017 protests.
Fifty-four family members reached New Delhi Railway Station at around 10:25 am by the Howrah-Rajdhani Express. They were accompanied by some BJP state unit leaders.
They will stay at Kalibari guest house in Gol Dakkhana area at Mandir Marg in New Delhi and will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at 7 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
1. 'Feel great to be invited by PM Modi'
A man, whose father was killed in poll violence allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, said that he felt great to be invited by the Prime Minister.
Backtracking on her earlier stance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony objecting to the invitation extended to families of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in the state.
2. Banerjee says no political murders
Banerjee contested the allegations saying no political murders took place in Bengal during the elections.
Reacting to Mamata's decision to stay away from the ceremony, one of the family members who reached Delhi said, "How will she (Mamata) come? She knows if she will come here, she will have to face the victims. What answer will she give? She did not come because she knows she could not face us."
All seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were marred by violence, with both the BJP and the TMC trading blame over the issue.
BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool citadel by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and cutting the TMC down to size by limiting its win in only 22 seats against 34 it bagged in 2014.
In the Lok Sabha polls, BJP secured a clear majority with 303 seats, while Congress was at a distant 52.
3. GJM families also attend
Meanwhile, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s General Secretary Roshan Giri said that 11 families from the hills – who lost members during the 2017 protests and the Gorkhaland agitation – were invited for the swearing-in ceremony.
He wrote: “We had kept this news under wraps, as you all are aware, democracy is dead in Darjeeling, and we had feared that the family members of these 11 saheeds wouldn’t be permitted to leave Darjeeling by TMC and their police, if they came to know.
As you get this release, these family members are mid-air and they will be landing in Delhi shortly.”
4. 'Invitations to these 11 families symbolic'
The letter added: “The invitation to these 11 families is symbolic, as it is an acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by the Gorkha community, and reflects the deep sense of responsibility shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our MP Raju Bista, and our senior NDA partner Bharatiya Janata Party. We are hopeful, that once the new government is formed, they will constitute an independent inquiry committee, headed by a serving Supreme Court judge to investigate these extra-judicial killings that West Bengal police indulged in, and everyone involved in their heinous murder is brought to justice.”