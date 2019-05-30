As Mamata fumes, kin of slain BJP and GJM workers get set to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

54 family members of slain BJP workers and 11 families of slain GJM activists are getting set to attend PM's swearing-in ceremony

Kin of the BJP workers who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal arrived in Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday evening. They were also joined by family members of 11 slain GJM workers who lost their lives during the 2017 protests.

Fifty-four family members reached New Delhi Railway Station at around 10:25 am by the Howrah-Rajdhani Express. They were accompanied by some BJP state unit leaders.

They will stay at Kalibari guest house in Gol Dakkhana area at Mandir Marg in New Delhi and will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at 7 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.