As follower of Gita, I know such ‘disappointments’ lead to something better: Subramanian Swamy on FM snub

A day after missing out on a cabinet berth, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy cited the Gita and said he believed that such disappointments lead to something better. The Finance Ministry went to Nirmala Sitharaman.

Thanks to PTs for your tweets expressing your sentiments on my not being made FM. Such denials make no difference to me since I believe and follow the Gita. My past experience is that such "disappointments" lead to something better later. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 30, 2019

Swamy had earlier written: “I wish to thank all the PTs who tweeted and expressed their heartfelt wish for me to become FM. But as I said from the beginning that it is the PM who decides finally and we should respect that since the buck stops with him.”

Swamy, the bugbear of the Gandhi family, earlier wondered if he should change his prefix and instead of chowkidar pick mazdoor (worker).

Narendra Modi on Friday named Nirmala Sitharaman, previously the country's defence minister, as the next finance minister, while the chief of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become home minister.

BJP President Shah masterminded the party's landslide victory in the April-May general election.