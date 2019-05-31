Photos
As follower of Gita, I know such ‘disappointments’ lead to something better: Subramanian Swamy on FM snub
Thanks to PTs for your tweets expressing your sentiments on my not being made FM. Such denials make no difference to me since I believe and follow the Gita. My past experience is that such "disappointments" lead to something better later.
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 01:46 PM IST
A day after missing out on a cabinet berth, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy cited the Gita and said he believed that such disappointments lead to something better. The Finance Ministry went to Nirmala Sitharaman.
Swamy wrote on Twitter: "Thanks to PTs for your tweets expressing your sentiments on my not being made FM. Such denials make no difference to me since I believe and follow the Gita. My past experience is that such "disappointments" lead to something better later."
Read: Why Swamy thinks Rahul's citizenship will be cancelled
Thanks to PTs for your tweets expressing your sentiments on my not being made FM. Such denials make no difference to me since I believe and follow the Gita. My past experience is that such "disappointments" lead to something better later.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 30, 2019
Swamy had earlier written: “I wish to thank all the PTs who tweeted and expressed their heartfelt wish for me to become FM. But as I said from the beginning that it is the PM who decides finally and we should respect that since the buck stops with him.”
Swamy, the bugbear of the Gandhi family, earlier wondered if he should change his prefix and instead of chowkidar pick mazdoor (worker).
Read: Modi 2.0 - Complete list of ministers and portfolios
Narendra Modi on Friday named Nirmala Sitharaman, previously the country's defence minister, as the next finance minister, while the chief of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will become home minister.
BJP President Shah masterminded the party's landslide victory in the April-May general election.
1. 'Mazdoor instead of chowkidar'
He wrote: “May be instead of Chowkidar I should affix Mazdoor because I construct a multi-storied building for the party by fighting all these cases but do not get a luxury apartment to live in it. Lord Krishna explained why to Arjuna after the war.”
Swamy appeared to be alluding to the iconic line when Krishna explains to Arjun that one is not entitled to the fruits of his actions.
The Chapter II, Verse 47 from the Gita goes: “You have a right to perform your prescribed duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of action. Never consider yourself to be the cause of the results of your activities, and never be attached to not doing your duty.”
It’s an open secret that Subramanian Swamy, a trained economist, has felt that he is the natural choice for the Finance Minister’s post and has often taken potshots at Jaitley.
2. Amit Shah new HM
Amit Shah will be the new Home minister, Rajnath Singh the new Defence minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the new Finance minister, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday.
Former foreign secretary turned minister S Jaishankar has got the External Affairs ministry while Smriti Irani will be the new Women and Child Development Minister along with retaining the Textile Ministry, according to a communiqu issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Finance and Corporate Affairs minister while Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the ministries of Railways and Commerce while Ravi Shankar Prasad will continue to helm the Ministry of Law, Telecom as well as the IT Ministries.
3. PM to retain DoPT, Atomic Energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain DoPT, Atomic Energy as well as all important policy issues and portfolios not allocated.
Modi was sworn in on Thursday as prime minister for a second term, helming a 58-member team of ministers, including him and BJP president Amit Shah who makes his debut in the Central government.
A new Ministry of Jal Shakti has been created and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be its minister.