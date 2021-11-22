Search icon
As Delhi-NCR turns into gas chamber, these Indian cities recorded the best AQI

These cities in India are a breath of fresh air for those struggling to breathe amidst the pollution and smog

Delhi faces the problem of low air quality every year and 2021 was no different. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was forced to declare a pollution lockdown in the city last week to protect its citizens.

Switzerland-based air quality and pollution city tracking service from IQAir, who is also a partner of the United Nations Environmental Program, has studied that there are other cities that are almost at par with Delhi if not on the top of the list like Kolkata, Mumbai and cities in other countries like Lahore in Pakistan and Chengdu in China.

However, while these cities struggle to breathe, there are many others that have recorded the best air quality over the last 24 hours, as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) data.

1. Aizawl, Mizoram

Air Quality: Good
Index Value: 13

2. Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

Air Quality: Good

Index Value: 23

3. Mysuru, Karnataka

Air Quality: Good

Index Value: 40

4. Shivamogga, Karnataka

Air Quality: Good

Index Value: 39

5. Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Air Quality: Good

Index Value: 22

