Reformer Strategist Insider Troubleshooter: The many hats worn by Arun Jaitley

Health seems to have paused, if not ended, a superb four-decade-long political career of articulate, suave and super strategist Arun Jaitley.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today conveyed to Prime Minister Modi who is set to take oath as PM for the second time to keep him out of any ministry as the new government is about to be formed citing health issues.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Arun Jaitley said, "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government."

With the Finance Ministry being under the leadership of Arun Jaitley during the Modi government's first 5-year tenure, the regime had been able to push major economic reforms like GST, demonetisation. Jaitley has been one of PM Modi's key strategist during government's various important decision and reforms its first term.

A look at Arun Jaitley's so far contribution in NDA-led governments

(With inputs from PTI)