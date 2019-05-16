Army clerk allegedly honey-trapped by ISI arrested by ATS in Bhopal

A 26-year-old Army clerk, allegedly honey-trapped by Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested for leaking vital military information and espionage charges.

A 26-year-old Army clerk, allegedly honey-trapped by Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested for leaking vital military information and espionage charges.

According to reports, an army clerk has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly leaking classified military information to Pakistan's spy agency – ISI.

He was apprehended from Mhow near Indore for his suspected involvement in espionage.

The 26-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed due to security reasons, was on the radar of central intelligence agencies and Military Intelligence for quite some time.



Based on the information provided by central intelligence agencies, a team of MP ATS nabbed the clerk from Mhow.