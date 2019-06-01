Photos
These pics of Rajnath Singh paying tribute to jawans at War Memorial will make give every Indian goosebumps
Yesterday, Rajnath SIngh had said in a tweet that he did "look forward to further strengthen national security and defence."
- Jun 1, 2019, 06:46 PM IST
Union Minister Rajnath Singh visited the National War Memorial in Delhi shortly before taking over as the Defence Minister today, to pay tribute to soliders who have martyred themselves for the country.
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, and Navy Chief Karamvir Singh were also present at the Memorial with him.
Shall visit the National War Memorial tomorrow morning and pay tributes to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. Later I shall be formally taking charge as the RM of this country.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 31, 2019
Look forward to further strengthen National Security & Defence.
1. 'Chakravyuh' for the martyrs
The Memorial was built in four concentric circles, following the 'Chakravyuh' formation, with each circle, or 'chakra', signifying different values of the armed forces:
The Amar Chakra (circle of immortality), comprising the obelisk and the eternal flame, 'Amar Jawan'.
The Veerta Chakra (circle of bravery), carrying the achievements of the armed forces' six important battles - the Indo-China War in 1962, the Indo-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, the Kargil Conflict in 1999, and the Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka.
The Tyag Chakra (circle of sacrifice), holding the names of 25,700 martyrs on a wall.
The Rakshak Chakra (circle of protection), comprising tall trees arranged to depict soldiers on guard.
It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2019.
2. A new blueprint for Defence strategies
Prior to this, the three wings of the armed forces - Army, Air Force and Navy had reportedly prepapred a presentation for the new Defence Minister about their upcoming plans for modernisation of the army.
The armed forces have been pressing for modernisation for a long time, primarily to deal with hybrid warfare due to changing geo-political and regional security matrices.
3. Promoting indigenous military platforms
The blueprint prepared by the integrated defence staff showcases a two-dimensional solution.
Firstly, more funds needed to be allocated for defence, as the current defence budget is pitted at an all-time low with a mere 1.4% of the GDP.
And secondly, to allow for indigenous manufacturing of defence goods, and military platforms, as India is still the second largest importer of defence equipment in the world, eating away at its productive capabilities.
Defence strategies indicate that the 'Make in India' programme and the Strategic Partnership Model in defence acquisition of the previous NDA model needed to be further reinforced to attain results.
4. Modi 2.0: Reshuffling the Cabinet