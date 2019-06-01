These pics of Rajnath Singh paying tribute to jawans at War Memorial will make give every Indian goosebumps

Yesterday, Rajnath SIngh had said in a tweet that he did "look forward to further strengthen national security and defence."

Union Minister Rajnath Singh visited the National War Memorial in Delhi shortly before taking over as the Defence Minister today, to pay tribute to soliders who have martyred themselves for the country.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, and Navy Chief Karamvir Singh were also present at the Memorial with him.

Yesterday, Rajnath SIngh had said in a tweet that he did "look forward to further strengthen national security and defence."