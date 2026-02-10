Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben steals the show with traditional song at wedding; Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant join in
INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 10, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
1.Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sachin Tendulkar personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended an invitation for his son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with Saaniya Chandhok. He shared a post that read, "We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple."
2.Amit Shah
Sachin Tendulkar also invited Home Minister Amit Shah and posed for pictures with him. "We cordially invited Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for the warmth extended to our family. We deeply appreciate your kind wishes, "he wrote on Instagram.
3.Rahul Gandhi
Sachin Tendulkar also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and extended an invitation. Sharing a photo with Gandhi on Instagram, he wrote, "Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @rahulgandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya’s wedding."
4.President Droupadi Murmu
Sachin Tendulkar also met President Droupadi Murmu to extend a formal invitation for his son's wedding in March this year. "Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President," he wrote on Instagram while sharing pictures.