Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...

Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi; Check route, stoppages, fares and other details

BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here

Operation Pimple: Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after army foils infiltration attempt, VIDEO

PM Modi flags off Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat; check train stoppages, timings, fares

Ex-CIA Officer Richard Barlow drops bombshell, says 'After exposing Pakistan's secret nuclear programme, my life was destroyed by...'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Health of newborn, brith time, discharage details REVEALED

Delhi airport issues BIG update on flights status after system failure: Will you take off on time today?

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri EVICTED from show, but there's SHOCKING twist of...

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

INDIA

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

Here's a look at the 10 cities with the worst AQI in India. Health experts continue to urge residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor exposure.

Monica Singh | Nov 08, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

1.Delhi

Delhi leads the pollution rankings today, with ITO recording an AQI of 373 at 8 am, closely followed by Mundka at 363. Both locations fall under the 'very poor' category, posing health risks even for healthy residents. Anand Vihar also remains heavily polluted, with an AQI of 352, as per CPCB data.

2.Ghazibad

In Ghaziabad, Vasundhara registered an AQI of 353, making it one of the day’s most polluted areas.

3.Noida’s Sector 62

Noida’s Sector 62 recorded an AQI of 309, ranking it among the highly polluted areas of the day.

4.Uttar Pradesh Hapur

Hapur’s HUDA Sector in Uttar Pradesh recorded an AQI of 280 today, reflecting poor air conditions and prompting residents to take precautions.

5.Baghpat

The Sardar Patel Inter College area in Baghpat remained one of the most polluted zones today, highlighting ongoing air quality challenges across western Uttar Pradesh.

6.Panipat

Panipat’s Sector 18 in Haryana recorded an AQI of 310, marking it as one of the regions with severely degraded air quality today.

7.Jind’s Police Line area

Jind’s Police Line area reported an AQI of 294, indicating poor air quality and potential health risks for residents.

8.Fatehabad’s HUDA Sector

Fatehabad’s HUDA Sector in Haryana logged an AQI of 292, reflecting continued air pollution concerns in the state.

9.Panchkula, Sector 6

Panchkula’s Sector 6 recorded an AQI of 268, highlighting deteriorating air conditions in the region.

10.Sirsa

Sirsa’s F Block reported an AQI of 225, categorised as 'poor,' signalling widespread pollution challenges in Haryana.

