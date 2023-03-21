AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters

After the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, many Punjabi singers and rappers came forward to talk about how they have also been threatened by gangsters.
The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight shone a light on the gang culture in Punjab and the menace being spread by major gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who are known to run extortion rackets against these artists.
Sidhu Moosewala was murdered by Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Moosewala was reportedly killed by Bishnoi’s men due to an inter-gang rivalry between them and the Bambiha gang, which was associated with Moosewala.
After the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in an inter-gang rivalry in the state, many famous Punjab singers and rappers opened up about the menace of gang wars and gun culture in the state, and how many of them have received threats over the years.
Here are 5 Punjabi singers and artists who got threats by gangs
1. AP Dhillon
After the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, AP Dhillon extended his condolences to the Moosewala family and talked about how many such Punjabi singers have faced death threats and extortion from gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, hinting that he too has been at the brunt of this.
2. Karan Aujla
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who is considered to be the artistic rival of Sidhu Moosewala, was also on the radar of the Harry Chattha gang for several years, receiving death threats. Gunshots were also fired at his friend’s house in Canada as a threat.
3. Mankirt Aulakh
After Sidhu Moosewala’s death, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh had talked about increasing his security as he was being linked with the Congress leader’s murder. Aulakh also said that the Bambiha gang, which supported Moosewala, was giving him death threats.
4. Parmish Verma
Gaal Ni Kadni singer Parmish Verma was attacked in Mohali by a gangster when he was travelling with his friend. Gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan had shot at Verma, and had also revealed his plan to kill the singer on a Facebook post.
5. Gippy Grewal
After the attack on Parmish Verma, singer and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s close friend Gippy Grewal received death threats via video call by gangster Dilpreet Dahan during the promotion for his new movie.