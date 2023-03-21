AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters

After the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, many Punjabi singers and rappers came forward to talk about how they have also been threatened by gangsters.

The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight shone a light on the gang culture in Punjab and the menace being spread by major gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who are known to run extortion rackets against these artists.

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered by Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Moosewala was reportedly killed by Bishnoi’s men due to an inter-gang rivalry between them and the Bambiha gang, which was associated with Moosewala.

After the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in an inter-gang rivalry in the state, many famous Punjab singers and rappers opened up about the menace of gang wars and gun culture in the state, and how many of them have received threats over the years.

Here are 5 Punjabi singers and artists who got threats by gangs