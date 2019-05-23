Andhra Pradesh Assembly results 2019 live updates: Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP heading for huge win

1/3

Of the 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh, TDP won 101 seats in 2014, YSRC won 68 and BJP bagged 4 seats. Navodayam Party and Independent won a seat each. TDP's vote share was 44.61 percent, YSRC's was 44.58 percent and BJP's was 2.18 percent. It was BJP that helped the TDP come to power in the state.

While some exit polls predict a landslide victory for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), others have predicted that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will retain power.