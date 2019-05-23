Andhra Pradesh Assembly results 2019 live updates: Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP heading for huge win

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live: All updates of Andhra Pradesh election counting and results.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The results for the Andhra Pradesh assembly election has started trickling in. The Telegu Desham Party (TDP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jaganmohan Reddy face off against each other. The polls were a direct contest between the TDP and YSRCP, with the Congress and the BJP (Bharatiya) pushed to the sidelines. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, which joined hands with Mayawati’s BSP and the Left parties, is the X-factor in the assembly election and may play spoiler on some seats.
1. Andhra Pradesh: What happened in 2014
Of the 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh, TDP won 101 seats in 2014, YSRC won 68 and BJP bagged 4 seats. Navodayam Party and Independent won a seat each. TDP's vote share was 44.61 percent, YSRC's was 44.58 percent and BJP's was 2.18 percent. It was BJP that helped the TDP come to power in the state.
While some exit polls predict a landslide victory for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), others have predicted that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will retain power.
2. YSR Congress leads at 9.30 AM
Early trends suggest that Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress is leading in 27 seats while TDP is leading in 5 out of the 32 seats showing trends at 9.30 AM.
3. YSRCP leading towards majority
Official EC trends show YSRCP leading in 88 seats, TDP leading in 12 seats and Jana Sena party in 1. While trends show YSR Congress leading in 125 seats and TDP ahead in 29 seats.