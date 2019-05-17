BJP has decided to send them to disciplinary committee: Amit Shah sees red over Godse remarks by leaders

BJP president Amit Shah Friday came out strongly against the controversial remarks of his party leaders, including Pragya Singh Thakur, over Nathuram Godse, saying the BJP has taken serious note of their statements, which are against its ideology.

Shah has asked the party's disciplinary committee to submit a report on the issue in 10 days for further action.

विगत 2 दिनों में श्री अनंतकुमार हेगड़े, साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर और श्री नलीन कटील के जो बयान आये हैं वो उनके निजी बयान हैं, उन बयानों से भारतीय जनता पार्टी का कोई संबंध नहीं है। — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2019

In a series of tweets, he said the remarks made by Lok Sabha candidate Thakur, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde and BJP MP Nalin Kateel are against the BJP's ideology, and the party has taken serious note of their statements.

Shah also said these comments were their personal statements and had no link with the party.

"They have withdrawn their statements and have also apologised. However, their remarks are against the decorum of public life and the BJP, and also against the party's ideology. Taking serious note of their remarks, the party has decided to send them to the disciplinary committee," Shah said.

Thakur had on Thursday said Godse was a "patriot", while on Friday, Hegde tweeted that he was "glad" over the debate on Godse, but later claimed that his account had been hacked.

"Am glad that 7 decades later today's generation debates in a changed perceptional environment and gives good scope for the condemned to be heard upon. #NathuramGodse would have finally felt happy with this debate!" Hegde said in a tweet, which has since been deleted.

Kateel, a BJP MP from Karnataka, in a tweet compared Godse with Rajiv Gandhi.