From Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pushkar Dhami, politicians who faced shocking defeat in Assembly elections

Many big names such as Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, faced defeats in Assembly election results 2022.
The Assembly elections in five states finally came to a close on Thursday but the results surely provided plenty of surprises. Many renowned politicians such as the likes of former Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pushkar Dhami, various big-name politicians faced shocking defeats in their respective constituencies in the latest polls.
In this article, we will take a look at some of the most renowned politicians who suffered agonising defeats in the Assembly elections in 2022:
1. Capt Amarinder Singh
Punjab's former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh lost from Patiala constituency to AAP rival Ajit Pal Singh Kohli in the Assembly polls.
After losing the polls, Amarinder Singh has broken his silence and said he accepted the verdict of the people with all humility. He also congratulated his rival AAP and Bhagwant Mann for their victory.
2. Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats.
Channi of Congress was seeking re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. He was also nominated from a second seat, Bhadaur in Barnala district. However, he failed to win in either of the two constituencies.
3. Pushkar Singh Dhami
Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is the chief minister of Uttarakhand since the past six months, has lost from the turf of Khatima, even though the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to win the assembly elections in the state.
The current CM of Uttarakhand has lost the elections to Congress’ candidate from Khatima, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.
4. Harish Rawat
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat also lost from the Lal Kuan assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat has emerged victorious from the seat.
5. Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat from the Amritsar (East) Constituency. The former Indian cricketer, who was representing the Indian National Congress from the seat, lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevan Jyot Kaur who toppled two heavyweights in Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
6. Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal also accepted his defeat in the Jalalabad constituency while Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Kamboj led the vote count. Badal said that his party took the public's mandate with 'total humility'.