From Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pushkar Dhami, politicians who faced shocking defeat in Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in five states finally came to a close on Thursday but the results surely provided plenty of surprises. Many renowned politicians such as the likes of former Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pushkar Dhami, various big-name politicians faced shocking defeats in their respective constituencies in the latest polls.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most renowned politicians who suffered agonising defeats in the Assembly elections in 2022: