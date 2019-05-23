All that’s left is to congratulate BJP and NDA: Omar Abdullah throws in the towel

On Friday, Omar Abdullah became the first Opposition leader to concede defeat. He said on Twitter: “So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years.”
On Friday, Omar Abdullah became the first Opposition leader to concede defeat. He said on Twitter: “So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years.”
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are leading in their respective Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.
So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 23, 2019
The NC is leading in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, while an Independent candidate is leading in Ladakh. BJP's Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are leading in Udhampur and Jammu.
According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a margin of 32,975 votes in Srinagar, while Singh had a substantial lead of 1,70,944 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.
NC's Hasnain Masoodi was leading by a slim margin of 386 votes over Congress state president GA Mir in the Anantnag seat.
Sitting MP Jugal Kishore is leading over Congress candidate Raman Bhall by 1,07,326 votes in the Jammu seat.
1. Jitendra Singh leads
Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid is trailing by 11,644 votes in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency against NC's Mohmmad Akbar Lone. In Ladakh, Independent candidate Sajad Hussain is leading with 4,723 votes over another Independent, Asgar Karbalie, according to officials. The BJP had won three seats -- two in the Jammu region and the Ladakh seat -- in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls while the PDP had swept all three seats in the Valley. However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar seat held in 2017.
2. Mehbooba drops to third
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti dropped down to the third position while National Conference's (NC) Hasnain Masoodi is leading from the Anantnag seat as of 11:30 am on Thursday.
Indian National Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir is in the second spot and is giving a tough fight to the NC candidate in the counting phase.
BJP has taken a lead in Jammu and Udhampur seats while NC's Farooq Abdullah is leading from Srinagar constituency, his fellow party leader is also in the lead from Baramulla seat.
NC looks set to gain key constituencies from PDP in these elections while BJP is all set to retain its seats in 2019 with its party candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal giving a tough fight to Sajjad Hussain, the independent candidate who is in the lead from Ladakh.
The Anantnag seat in South Kashmir is one of the most disturbed areas in the Kashmir valley and elections in the constituency were therefore conducted in three phases under maximum security of the armed forces.
3. BJP staring at massive win
As per the latest figures, BJP on its own is leading on over 290 seats across the country, and eyeing to beat its 2014 Lok Sabha election tally of 282.
The BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank, was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar.
On the other side, the main challenger Congress was way behind BJP leading in only 51 seats. Its ally DMK has put up a good show leading in 22 of the 30 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was leading in eight of the nine seats it contested in the state. The party was also doing well in Kerala where it was leading in 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats.