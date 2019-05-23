All that’s left is to congratulate BJP and NDA: Omar Abdullah throws in the towel

On Friday, Omar Abdullah became the first Opposition leader to concede defeat. He said on Twitter: “So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years.”

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are leading in their respective Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 23, 2019

The NC is leading in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, while an Independent candidate is leading in Ladakh. BJP's Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are leading in Udhampur and Jammu.

According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a margin of 32,975 votes in Srinagar, while Singh had a substantial lead of 1,70,944 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.

NC's Hasnain Masoodi was leading by a slim margin of 386 votes over Congress state president GA Mir in the Anantnag seat.

Sitting MP Jugal Kishore is leading over Congress candidate Raman Bhall by 1,07,326 votes in the Jammu seat.