Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

4 . What Civil aviation ministry says on plane crash?

The Civil Aviation Ministry issued a release revealing the communication between the pilots flying the plane and the ATC on the ground. According to the ministry, the plane dropped altitude over 20 minutes, with the next call made 30 nautical miles short of the airport. The ATC advised descent in visual meteorological conditions, with calm winds and 3,000 meters of visibility. In the first landing attempt, the crew reported the runway not in sight and executed a go-around. In the second attempt: crew again reported runway not in sight, then confirmed visual contact at 8:43 am, following which the landing clearance was granted, but no readback from the crew. At 8:44 am, ATC saw flames around Runway 11, dispatching emergency teams.