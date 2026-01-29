Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard, including two politicians; probe underway; WATCH
Farhan Akhtar shifts focus from Ranveer Singh's Don 3 to Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa project, here's why
Gold hits all-time high, Silver crosses Rs 4 lakh mark on MCX: Check latest city-wise rates
PM Modi is expected to visit Israel on February 27, first in nine years amid escalating tensions in Middle East; what’s on agenda?
Ajit Pawar last rites today: Family, supporters gather at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati; PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to attend
EAM Jaishankar set to visit United States next week, what’s on agenda?
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, AQI remains 'poor'; yellow alert issued; check IMD forecast
Trump aide slams India-EU FTA, claims Europe is 'funding the war against itself'
'More than 1 lakh people will benefit': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on signing MoU with CGTMSE
Border 2 actress Mona Singh says women come with expiry date in Bollywood: 'Men in their 60s can still play romantic leads'
INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Jan 29, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
1.Black box recovered
The "black box", comprising the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, has been recovered from the charter plane crash landed in Baramati. It will now be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic accident, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
2.AAIB Forensic inquiry
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) visited the office of VSR Ventures Private Limited, the operator of the ill-fated charter plane, and were seen loading boxes of documents into vehicles, ANI reported. The specialised team has initiated a forensic probe at the crash site in Baramati, examining wreckage to determine if technical failures contributed to the accident.
3.Pilot's track record in lens
Sumit Kapur, the Pilot-in-Command flying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane, had a history of disciplinary action. According to records, Kapoor was kept off flying duty without pay for three months and had his instructor status revoked for two years under CAR Section V, Series F, Part III, Issue 1, dated 13 November 2009, according to media reports.
4.What Civil aviation ministry says on plane crash?
The Civil Aviation Ministry issued a release revealing the communication between the pilots flying the plane and the ATC on the ground. According to the ministry, the plane dropped altitude over 20 minutes, with the next call made 30 nautical miles short of the airport. The ATC advised descent in visual meteorological conditions, with calm winds and 3,000 meters of visibility. In the first landing attempt, the crew reported the runway not in sight and executed a go-around. In the second attempt: crew again reported runway not in sight, then confirmed visual contact at 8:43 am, following which the landing clearance was granted, but no readback from the crew. At 8:44 am, ATC saw flames around Runway 11, dispatching emergency teams.
5.Final Cockpit Words
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) investigation report, the final words recorded in the cockpit moments before the Ajit Pawar plane crash were "Oh s***" or "Oh shit... oh shit". These words were reportedly spoken by the co-pilot, Captain Shambhavi Pathak, seconds after the pilots informed ground control that the runway was in sight but failed to provide a readback of landing clearance