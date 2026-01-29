FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a forensic enquiry, the pilot's track record has also been in lens as the investigation is underway. Here are 5 key updates on Ajit Pawar's plane crash probe.

Varsha Agarwal | Jan 29, 2026, 11:02 AM IST

1.Black box recovered

Black box recovered
1

The "black box", comprising the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, has been recovered from the charter plane crash landed in Baramati. It will now be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic accident, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). 

2.AAIB Forensic inquiry

AAIB Forensic inquiry
2

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) visited the office of VSR Ventures Private Limited, the operator of the ill-fated charter plane, and were seen loading boxes of documents into vehicles, ANI reported. The specialised team has initiated a forensic probe at the crash site in Baramati, examining wreckage to determine if technical failures contributed to the accident.

 

3.Pilot's track record in lens

Pilot's track record in lens
3

Sumit Kapur, the Pilot-in-Command flying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane, had a history of disciplinary action. According to records, Kapoor was kept off flying duty without pay for three months and had his instructor status revoked for two years under CAR Section V, Series F, Part III, Issue 1, dated 13 November 2009, according to media reports.

 

4.What Civil aviation ministry says on plane crash?

What Civil aviation ministry says on plane crash?
4

The Civil Aviation Ministry issued a release revealing the communication between the pilots flying the plane and the ATC on the ground. According to the ministry, the plane dropped altitude over 20 minutes, with the next call made 30 nautical miles short of the airport. The ATC advised descent in visual meteorological conditions, with calm winds and 3,000 meters of visibility. In the first landing attempt, the crew reported the runway not in sight and executed a go-around. In the second attempt: crew again reported runway not in sight, then confirmed visual contact at 8:43 am, following which the landing clearance was granted, but no readback from the crew. At 8:44 am, ATC saw flames around Runway 11, dispatching emergency teams.

5.Final Cockpit Words

Final Cockpit Words
5

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) investigation report, the final words recorded in the cockpit moments before the Ajit Pawar plane crash were "Oh s***" or "Oh shit... oh shit". These words were reportedly spoken by the co-pilot, Captain Shambhavi Pathak, seconds after the pilots informed ground control that the runway was in sight but failed to provide a readback of landing clearance

