Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023

1 . About Learjet 45

It is mid-size, cost-effective light aircraft developed by the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace. It is known for its high speed and ability to operate on shorter runways. Its production started from the late 1990s until 2012, including the upgraded Learjet 45XR variant. It is widely used for corporate and charter flights, as well as air ambulance services. It's efficient performance and comfort, making it a viable option for anyone in search of a high-performing, cost-effective light jet.