Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried
Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning
Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's plane that crashed in Baramati?
Who is Altafhusen Ghanchibhai alias Shakil? Key accused sentenced to 5.5 years imprisonment, Rs 5000 fine in Pakistan espionage case
CSIR–NIST and Bio Vastum Solutions Partner to Introduce Breakthrough Biomedical Waste-to-Soil Technology
Ajit Pawar demise: Ajay Devgn, Arun Govil, Riteish Deshmukh mourn tragic death of 'dynamic' Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Chandigarh: Multiple schools receive bomb threat emails, premises evacuated; authorities on high alert
Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?
How CX is Actually Delivered in Service Companies – From Operational Approach to a Working Strategy
Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard
INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Jan 28, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
1.About Learjet 45
It is mid-size, cost-effective light aircraft developed by the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace. It is known for its high speed and ability to operate on shorter runways. Its production started from the late 1990s until 2012, including the upgraded Learjet 45XR variant. It is widely used for corporate and charter flights, as well as air ambulance services. It's efficient performance and comfort, making it a viable option for anyone in search of a high-performing, cost-effective light jet.
2.Learjet 45 features
The maximum cruise speed is approximately 465 knots (860 km/h), with max ranging from 1,900 to 2,200 nautical miles (approx. 3,500-4,000 km). The maximum operating altitude is 51,000 feet. It is powered by two fuel-efficient Honeywell TFE731-20 engines, which were designed specifically for this airframe. The cockpit is equipped with a four-screen Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) avionics system, with the XR models featuring a Rockwell Collins Pro Line 21 suite.
3.Learjet 45 cabin amenities
The crew capacity is two pilots, while the passenger capacity is typically 8-9 passengers. The cabin features an interior height of about five feet, swivel seats that can recline, an enclosed lavatory, and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and satellite phone connectivity. T
4.Learjet 45 plane crash in 2023
Back in 2023, a Learjet 45XR, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The aircraft, arriving from Visakhapatnam during heavy rain and low visibility, drifted right of the runway after autopilot was disconnected. Multiple cockpit warnings (including stall and terrain alerts) was triggered, and it eventually split into two sections upon impact.
5.Learjet 45 latest plane crash
Learjet 45XR, a 16-year-old jet operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd, crashed on January 28, 2026, at Baramati Airport, Maharashtra. All five people on board were killed, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant, and two pilots.