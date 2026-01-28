FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried

Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning

Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's plane that crashed in Baramati?

Who is Altafhusen Ghanchibhai alias Shakil? Key accused sentenced to 5.5 years imprisonment, Rs 5000 fine in Pakistan espionage case

CSIR–NIST and Bio Vastum Solutions Partner to Introduce Breakthrough Biomedical Waste-to-Soil Technology

Ajit Pawar demise: Ajay Devgn, Arun Govil, Riteish Deshmukh mourn tragic death of 'dynamic' Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Chandigarh: Multiple schools receive bomb threat emails, premises evacuated; authorities on high alert

Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?

How CX is Actually Delivered in Service Companies – From Operational Approach to a Working Strategy

Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola?

Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning

Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning

Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's plane that crashed in Baramati?

Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's last flight?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023

Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals captured on camera

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM; Educational qualification, political journey to net worth

5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar

HomePhotos

INDIA

Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023

The Learjet 45 is a twin-engine light business jet commonly used for corporate and VIP travel. Know more about the business jet here:

Varsha Agarwal | Jan 28, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

1.About Learjet 45

About Learjet 45
1

It is mid-size, cost-effective light aircraft developed by the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace. It is known for its high speed and ability to operate on shorter runways. Its production started from the late 1990s until 2012, including the upgraded Learjet 45XR variant. It is widely used for corporate and charter flights, as well as air ambulance services. It's efficient performance and comfort, making it a viable option for anyone in search of a high-performing, cost-effective light jet. 

Advertisement

2.Learjet 45 features

Learjet 45 features
2

The maximum cruise speed is approximately 465 knots (860 km/h), with max ranging from 1,900 to 2,200 nautical miles (approx. 3,500-4,000 km). The maximum operating altitude is 51,000 feet. It is powered by two fuel-efficient Honeywell TFE731-20 engines, which were designed specifically for this airframe. The cockpit is equipped with a four-screen Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) avionics system, with the XR models featuring a Rockwell Collins Pro Line 21 suite.

3.Learjet 45 cabin amenities

Learjet 45 cabin amenities
3

The crew capacity is two pilots, while the passenger capacity is typically 8-9 passengers. The cabin features an interior height of about five feet, swivel seats that can recline, an enclosed lavatory, and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and satellite phone connectivity. T

4.Learjet 45 plane crash in 2023

Learjet 45 plane crash in 2023
4

Back in 2023, a Learjet 45XR,  operated by VSR Ventures,  crashed while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The aircraft, arriving from Visakhapatnam during heavy rain and low visibility,  drifted right of the runway after autopilot was disconnected. Multiple cockpit warnings (including stall and terrain alerts) was triggered, and it eventually split into two sections upon impact. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Learjet 45 latest plane crash

Learjet 45 latest plane crash
5

Learjet 45XR, a 16-year-old jet operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd, crashed on January 28, 2026, at Baramati Airport, Maharashtra. All five people on board were killed, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant, and two pilots.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola?
Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning
Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning
Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's plane that crashed in Baramati?
Who was Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot flying Ajit Pawar's last flight?
Who is Altafhusen Ghanchibhai alias Shakil? Key accused sentenced to 5.5 years imprisonment, Rs 5000 fine in Pakistan espionage case
Who is Altafhusen Ghanchibhai? Key accused sentenced to 5.5 years imprisonment
CSIR–NIST and Bio Vastum Solutions Partner to Introduce Breakthrough Biomedical Waste-to-Soil Technology
CSIR–NIST and Bio Vastum Solutions Partner to Introduce Breakthrough Biomedical
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals captured on camera
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM; Educational qualification, political journey to net worth
5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement