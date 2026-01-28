FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died after his plane crash landed in Baramati on Wednesday around 8:45 AM. All five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati were confirmed dead by DGCA.

Vanshika Tyagi | Jan 28, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

1.Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar
1

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar is an Indian politician from Maharashtra and a member of the Pawar political family. She is currently serving as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. She married Ajit Pawar in 1985.

2.Ajit Pawar's son Parth and Jay

Ajit Pawar's son Parth and Jay
2

Ajit Pawar and wife Sunetra Pawar has two sons, elder son is Parth Pawar, 35 and younger son Jay Pawar (exact age not known.) In recent times, both have stayed away from political life.

3.Ajit Pawar's mother Ashatai Pawar

Ajit Pawar's mother Ashatai Pawar
3

Ajit Pawar’s father, Anantrao Pawar was Sharad Pawar’s younger sibling. While his mother Ashatai Pawar has spent her life away from public view and political activities. 

4.Ajit Pawar's uncle Sharad Pawar and sister Supriya Sule

Ajit Pawar's uncle Sharad Pawar and sister Supriya Sule
4

Ajit Pawar was nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar. Sharad is the brother of Ajit Pawar's father Anantrao Pawar. The relationship between Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, strained during the 2023 NCP split. However at personal level they remain close. Sharad Pawa's daughter Supriya Sule was sister of Ajit Pawar.

5.Ajit Pawar Elder son Parth Pawar

Ajit Pawar Elder son Parth Pawar
5

Parth Pawar born on 21 Mar 1990, is 30 years old. He graduated in commerce from HR College, and later went to London for two years. Parth was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency on an NCP ticket. 

 

6.Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar and his wife

Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar and his wife
6

Ajit Pawar’s younger son, Jay Pawar, keeps a relatively private public life. He is believed to be engaged in business activities. He has never contested an election or formally entered politics. Jay Pawar got married to long-time friend Rutuja Patil at the luxury Jumeirah property in Bahrain.

7.Ajit Pawar siblings

Ajit Pawar siblings
7

Ajit Pawar has a brother, Shrinivas Pawar, who is associated with family business interests. He also had a sister, Vijaya Patil, who worked in the media sector and passed away in 2017.

