INDIA

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM; Educational qualification, political journey to net worth

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning. Here are 5 things you should know about him.

| Jan 28, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

1.Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash
1

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew members. 5 things you should know about Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister.

2.Ajit Pawar's political journey

Ajit Pawar's political journey
2

In 1982, Ajit Pawar began his political career after being elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. In 1991, he was elected as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency. He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

3.Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister

Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister
3

Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

4.Ajit Pawar's personal life

Ajit Pawar's personal life
4

Maharashtra's former deputy CM married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), currently serving as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra since June 2024. She is an activist, social worker, and industrialist, notably running the Environmental Forum of India.

5.Ajit Pawar's educational qualification

Ajit Pawar's educational qualification
5

Ajit Pawar, born on July, 22, 1959, completed his schooling in Deolali Pravara, Ahmednagar. After schooling, he enrolled for a B.Com degree at Shahaji College in Kolhapu but could not complete his graduation as he left college to help his family after the death of his father, Anantrao Pawar.

6.Ajit Pawar's net worth

Ajit Pawar's net worth
6

As per Ajit Pawar's election affidavit, the Maharashtra leader has declared assets worth around Rs 124 crore. Marking him among the wealthiest politicians in the state. Meanwhile, his major share came from real estate. He reportedly owns four residential properties. Two of these houses are valued at around Rs 3 crore each, one is worth nearly Rs 2 crore, while another is estimated at Rs 90 lakh.

