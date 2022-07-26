Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: What happened on July 26, 2008? Here's all about the case and its 13-year-long trial

21 blasts stir Ahmedabad, killing 56 and injuring 246. Just ahead of the blasts, the media receives an email saying 'stop us if you can'.
On July 26, 2008, in the span of about 70 minutes, 21 bombs went off at various places in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, including at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, LG Hospital, in buses, on parked bicycles, and in cars across different locations in the city.
In emails that were sent to some media houses, the Indian Mujahideen (IM), an organization that had not been heard of until then, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Meanwhile, the Indian government, headed by the erstwhile Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, announced an aid of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. The Gujarat government granted an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families.
1. The Explosions
The serial blasts in Ahmedabad were carried out on July 26, 2008, a day after the Bangalore blasts. As many as 21 low-intensity explosions were carried out at 14 locations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, that claimed the lives of 56 people and injured over 200.
The blasts started around 6:45 pm and rocked the city for the next hour or so.
2. Locations
The places where the explosions were carried out were Maninagar, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Raipur, Bapunagar, Hatkeshwar Circle, Sarkhej, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Khadia, Sarangpur, Maninagar, Jawahar Chowk, Isanpur, Govindwadi, and Narol. The targets included two hospitals.
In the aftermath of the explosions, people within the immediate audible range of the blasts said they couldn’t hear anything for some time.
3. The Modus Operandi
The emails purportedly sent out by the Indian Mujahideen to the media houses immediately after the blasts contained images from the Gujarat riots of 2002, and claimed the bombings were revenge for the riots and for the destruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. This was the first clue that led the officials into further unravelling. The Gujarat police and the Intelligence Bureau, along with cooperation from police authorities from Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, probed the matter across multiple cities, with the use of ANFO, a widely used industrial explosive, and the IM’s claim of responsibility being the common thread.
4. Aftermath
The Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack. It termed the terror attack a “revenge for the 2002 Gujarat riots.
5. The Terrorists
In all, 35 cases were registered — 20 in Ahmedabad and the rest in Surat — and the trial commenced in April 2010. Over the next seven years, 78 accused were arrested from various states. 22 of them were from Gujarat, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, 10 from Karnataka, 9 from Uttar Pradesh, 5 from Kerala, 3 each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, 2 from Jharkhand, and 1 from Bihar. Police investigations concluded the IM was a regrouping of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The accused were charged under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), provisions of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Information Technology Act, besides the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
6. The Verdict
The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on 48 convicts and of Rs 2.88 lakh on another one. It also awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of those who died in the blasts, Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries.Those announced death sentence include key conspirators in the case - Madhya Pradesh natives Safdar Nagori and Qumaruddin Nagori, as well as Gujarat residents Qayumuddin Kapadiya, Zahid Shaikh and Shamsudding Sheikh. Both Safdar Nagori and Zahid Shaikh were accused of collecting funds for acquiring explosives and for other illegal activities of SIMI. Kapadiya had acquired mobile SIM cards using fake documents and stayed in hotels using fake identity.
The trial had begun in December 2009 against 77 persons linked to the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM). Four more accused were arrested later, but their trial has not commenced yet, a senior government lawyer said.