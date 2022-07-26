Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: What happened on July 26, 2008? Here's all about the case and its 13-year-long trial

21 blasts stir Ahmedabad, killing 56 and injuring 246. Just ahead of the blasts, the media receives an email saying 'stop us if you can'.

On July 26, 2008, in the span of about 70 minutes, 21 bombs went off at various places in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, including at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, LG Hospital, in buses, on parked bicycles, and in cars across different locations in the city.

In emails that were sent to some media houses, the Indian Mujahideen (IM), an organization that had not been heard of until then, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Indian government, headed by the erstwhile Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, announced an aid of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. The Gujarat government granted an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families.