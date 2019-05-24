After historic victory, PM Modi visits margdarshaks LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi to seek blessings

PM Modi, party president Amit Shah's made their 'first stop' at veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi's residence in New Delhi after BJP's landslide victory in Lok Sabha election results 2019.
Seeking blessings of party veterans after BJP's historic victory in 2019 elections, PM Modi, party president Amit Shah's made their 'first stop' at veteran Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi's residence in New Delhi.
Modi's BJP-led NDA stuck thunderstorm in India politics as it registered massive victory in 2019 elections winning 354 seats, with BJP alone winning over 300 seats, setting new records.
On the other side, Congress-led UPA grabbed 90 seats with Congress limiting itself on 52 seats.
PM Modi Friday after visiting Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi shared photos on his Twitter page, praising them.
1. 'BJP’s successes possible because greats like him': PM Modi on visiting LK Advani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday visited veteran senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi's at their residence in New Delhi. PM Modi was accompanied by party president Amit Shah.
Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Called on respected Advani ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people."
Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/liXK8cfsrI— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
2. Met him to sought his blessings: PM Modi
PM Modi, Amit Shah also visited party veteran Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi to seek his blessings after BJP's landslide victory in the general elections. PM Modi shared a photograph on his Twitter page and wrote, "Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me."
"Met him this morning and sought his blessings," PM Modi said.
Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
Met him this morning and sought his blessings. pic.twitter.com/gppfDt7KiB
3. Party should deliver the best it can: Murli Manohar Joshi
Speaking on PM Modi and Amit Shah visiting him after the party's mammoth victory, Murli Manohar Joshi shared his expectation from the party which is that it should deliver the best it can.
4. PM Modi likely to hold cabinet meeting Saturday
PM Modi's visit to LK Advani came a day after BJP stamped a historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. BJP-led NDA has bagged over 350 seats, while BJP is crossing 300 mark, making it the single largest party which has achieved the majority by its own.
The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Congress managed to win only 90 seats while Congress tally currently stands at 52.
PM Modi is expected to hold a cabinet meeting Saturday regarding government formation.