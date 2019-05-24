After historic victory, PM Modi visits margdarshaks LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi to seek blessings

PM Modi, party president Amit Shah's made their 'first stop' at veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi's residence in New Delhi after BJP's landslide victory in Lok Sabha election results 2019.

Seeking blessings of party veterans after BJP's historic victory in 2019 elections, PM Modi, party president Amit Shah's made their 'first stop' at veteran Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi's residence in New Delhi.

Modi's BJP-led NDA stuck thunderstorm in India politics as it registered massive victory in 2019 elections winning 354 seats, with BJP alone winning over 300 seats, setting new records.

On the other side, Congress-led UPA grabbed 90 seats with Congress limiting itself on 52 seats.

PM Modi Friday after visiting Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi shared photos on his Twitter page, praising them.