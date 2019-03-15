After drawing fire from all corners for arresting players, Ahmedabad Police to review PUBG ban

A day after coming for criticism over the PUBG ban which saw the arrest of 10 individuals including 6 college students.

The statement said that the Ahmedabad police will do serious rethinking before any further renewal of the ban which lapses on 28/3/2019.

Read the statement below:

Ten people, including six college students, were arrested in Gujarat's Rajkot city in the last two days for allegedly playing the PUBG game on their mobile phones despite the police banning it, officials said.

Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 issued a notification banning the online games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and 'Momo Challenge' in the city.

Police stations were asked to implement the ban and arrest those who were still playing these games, Rajkot taluka police inspector V S Vanzara said.