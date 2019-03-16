After BJP MLA Francis D'Souza's death, Congress stakes claim to form govt in Goa

In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.
The Congress Saturday staked claim to form government in Goa claiming that the Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.
In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.
The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.
While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs.
Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.
1. Cong stakes claim
In a communication to the governor, Kavlekar said, "Consequent upon the sad demise of Francis D'Souza, MLA who was belonging to the BJP, it is humbly submitted that incumbent BJP led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, which has long lost the trust of the people, has also lost the strength of the House".
"Also, we anticipate that numbers of the BJP may further dwindle thus not allowing such a party in minority to continue even for a moment," his letter stated.
"It is therefore incumbent upon you to dismiss the state government led by the BJP and ensure that the Indian National Congress party, which is the single largest party in the House and is presently enjoying the majority, be called to form government," his letter added.
2. Three bypolls to be held on April 23
His letter warned that "any action in violation of the constitutional mandate to invite the single largest party to form the government and any attempt made to bring the state under President's Rule will be undemocratic, and illegal and will be challenged, as deemed fit".
"We are therefore staking our claim to form the state government and demand that we be called to form the government forthwith by dismissing the incumbent BJP led government," the letter read.
Bypolls to the seats previously held by Sopte, Shirodkar and D'Souza are to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23.
3. Parrikar not to campaign
Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was among the leaders that spearheaded the BJP's poll campaign since 1994 in the state, is likely to stay away from the heat and dust of electioneering for Lok Sabha polls this time.
Parrikar's contribution to the party's victory in Lok Sabha and assembly elections over the years is even recognised by rivals who claim his absence will impact BJP's performance in the state, but party leaders have dismissed such doubts saying they are working under his guidance.
One of the first BJP MLAs from the state, Parrikar went on to become the chief minister four times since 2000.
Ahead of the 2017 assembly polls, Parrikar, who was the then defence minister, had criss-crossed the entire state, promising continuation of the developmental works the BJP government initiated and sought a clear mandate, stressing political stability was essential to steer the state to progress.
The 63-year-old IIT graduate-turned-politician, who is known for his simplicity and easy demeanour, quit as defence minister that year to head a BJP-led coalition government in the state.
However, the chief minister, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment since last one year, has restricted his public appearances. The BJP leader, who is largely confined to his home, is unlikely to actively campaign for the party.
During a meeting here last month which was addressed by BJP president Amit Shah, Parrikar had promised he would address public meetings during the Lok Sabha elections.
"Yes, it will be first time that Parrikar may not be physically present for campaigning but he is monitoring all election matters from home," said BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Assembly Michael Lobo.