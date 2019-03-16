After BJP MLA Francis D'Souza's death, Congress stakes claim to form govt in Goa

In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.

The Congress Saturday staked claim to form government in Goa claiming that the Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs.

Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.