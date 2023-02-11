Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft

Aero India 2023: In Bangalore, Karnataka, defence ministers from friendly nations will participate in a conclave during the airshow.
Aero India 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will display a scale model of the Next Gen Supersonic Trainer at the 14th Aero India, which opens on February 13. The event will also include a unique "Aatmanirbhar" formation flight of 15 helicopters. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) fleet would include not just his aircraft, but also the LCA twin-seater derivative, the Hawk-i, and the HTT-40. A variety of manufacturers will also be there to demonstrate their latest and greatest aircraft, including the Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet, the Boeing f/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet, and many more.
1. Tejas
The HAL Tejas is a single-engine delta-wing light multi-role fighter developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force has ordered many Tejas aircraft, including 40 Mark 1 fighters, 83 Mark 1A fighters, and Tejas training planes.
(Photo: Indian Air Force)
2. Tejas Mk 2
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Mark 2, also known as the Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), is an Indian single-engine, canard delta-wing, multirole combat aircraft developed in collaboration between the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) of HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It's an upgraded version of the HAL Tejas, with a longer fuselage, close-coupled canards, upgraded sensors, and a more potent engine.
(Photo: HAL)
3. Hawk-i
A single-engine, jet-powered advanced trainer aircraft, the BAE Systems Hawk was created by the British aerospace company BAE Systems. In India, the Hawk is produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which has a licence to do so. HWAK has up to four hardpoints, two under-wing pylons, and a centreline gun pod capable of housing a 30 mm ADEN weapon. Everything here is designed to be used as a weapon or accessory mount.
(Photo: Indian Air Force)
4. HTT-40
Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HAL HTT-40) is an Indian training aircraft developed and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It will serve as a replacement for the HPT-32 Deepak, a former basic trainer for the Indian Air Force. The HTT-40 has a turboprop engine producing 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts) and has two seats for training pilots.
(Photo: HAL)
5. TEBF
A canard delta-winged, twin-engine, carrier-based, multirole combat aircraft, the HAL Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) is under development for the Indian Navy. The TEDBF is designed to carry out a wide variety of tasks, including those of air dominance, air interdiction and electronic warfare (EW). The Mikoyan MiG-29K now installed aboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant will presumably be replaced by the TEDBF.
(Photo: HAL)