Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft

Aero India 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will display a scale model of the Next Gen Supersonic Trainer at the 14th Aero India, which opens on February 13. The event will also include a unique "Aatmanirbhar" formation flight of 15 helicopters. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) fleet would include not just his aircraft, but also the LCA twin-seater derivative, the Hawk-i, and the HTT-40. A variety of manufacturers will also be there to demonstrate their latest and greatest aircraft, including the Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet, the Boeing f/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet, and many more.