AAP is getting 3 seats in Rajdhani Express Train: Twitter trolls Kejriwal after dismal performance in 2019 LS Poll

The seven candidates fielded by AAP were New Delhi- Brijesh Goyal, Chandni Chowk -Pankaj Gupta, South Delhi- Raghav Chadha, East Delhi-Atishi, North East Delhi -Dilip Pandey, North-West Delhi- Gugan Singh and West Delhi-Balbir Singh Jakhad

The AAP on Thursday congratulated the BJP for its victory and said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do "good work" in his future tenure.

The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the Congress and the AAP were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.

"In democracy, mandate of the people is considered to be very powerful. We respect the mandate of India and congratulate the BJP for its victory. We offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi best wishes for his future tenure. We hope he would do good work in his future tenure," Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharwaj said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who contested from the Northeast Delhi constituency against Congress veteran and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey, was leading with a maximum margin of over 1.29 lakh votes.

Twitter reacts to AAP's reversal
BJP leads in seven seats
The BJP continued to lead in all the seven seats in the national capital with three of its candidates taking the lead by a margin of over 2.4 lakh votes while the Congress and AAP trailed at the second spot in five and two constituencies respectively.

Celebrations began at various counting centres where jubilant supporters of the saffron party started bursting crackers and shouting slogans.

 

BJP's incumbent MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma was leading with a maximum margin of over 2.46 lakh votes while Congress's Mahabal Mishra was at the second spot. Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans followed him with a margin of over 2.40 lakh votes in the Northwest Delhi constituency where he is pitted against AAP's Gugan Singh, who is on the second position and Congress' Rajesh Lilothia at the third spot.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who contested from the Northeast Delhi constituency against Congress veteran and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey, was leading with a margin of over 2.39 lakh votes. 

 

Clean sweep in Delhi
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is making his electoral debut from East Delhi constituency, was leading by a margin over 1.61 lakh votes. Gambhir is locked in a contest with Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi.

Incumbent MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi was ahead of Congress' Ajay Maken by a margin of over 1.38 lakh votes.

South Delhi's incumbent MP Ramesh Bidhuri was also ahead by a margin of over 1.50 lakh votes on the seat with AAP's Raghav Chadha on the second spot.

Chandni Chowk was the only seat where BJP candidate's margin was less than a lakh at 64,659 votes. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan is locked in a close fight with Congress veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal from the Chandni Chowk constituency. Counting is underway for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

"The counting is going on smoothly in all the seven counting centres. Till now we have not received any complaints or any information of disturbance at the counting centres. Also the law and order situation is normal in the city," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. 

