Very vague and cryptic reply: Twitter user replies to IRCTC on 'vulgar ads'

Beware of what you say on the internet.
There’s an old saying, one shouldn’t throw stones when one lives in a glass house.
A Twitter user learned the bitter truth about that age-old adage in the hardest way feasible when he complained to the IRCTC, the Railway Ministry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s office about 'obscene and vulgar' ads.
A Twitter user wrote: “Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @PiyushGoyalOffc kindly look into.”
This led to the Seva handle replying: “Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads .”
Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @PiyushGoyalOffc kindly look into. pic.twitter.com/nb3BmbztUt— Anand Kumar (@anandk2012) May 29, 2019
Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads .— Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) May 29, 2019
-IRCTC Official
@IRCTCofficial— Anand Kumar (@anandk2012) May 30, 2019
Very vague and cryptic reply. You are requested to please elaborate in detail with specific instance. IRCTC cannot shun the responsibility without providing the details.
1. 'Someone call an ambulance'
Someone call an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/gAJDRdZgGe— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 29, 2019
woahhh https://t.co/GjgS7bm9x3— Geetika (@Geetikatuli) May 29, 2019
Ha ha!! Savage!! https://t.co/SBrRk1VV7S— Mayank (@kmayank9) May 29, 2019
2. 'Uncle, sit down'
Bwahahahahaha.— Akshay Natu (@akshaynatu) May 29, 2019
Uncle, sit down.
You just got "programmatically" burned. https://t.co/TVBfIABK0N
Why you gotta do him like that https://t.co/cdI6UXTSzR— Saurabh Shrivastava (@saurabhshri_) May 29, 2019
EPIC reply! https://t.co/4C2jguu823— Saranjith.S (@saranjith) May 29, 2019
3. 'Troll epic level'
Behisaab beizzati https://t.co/Zxlau1e5DB— Jayant Shilanjan Mundhra (@jshilanjanm) May 29, 2019
Hahaha— Consister (@_consister_) May 29, 2019
You will see what you will browse https://t.co/MqshrObEMT
Troll epic level! https://t.co/Og6mqvkpJn— اکھ مکھ (@unkashmiri) May 29, 2019
4. 'Anandbhai be like'
IRCTC to Anand Kumar : pic.twitter.com/uy1BDLQFvT— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 29, 2019
Anand bhai pic.twitter.com/KPaTWiV8nJ— Mohit (@___CHANDRA) May 29, 2019
Aanandbhai be like pic.twitter.com/40TlzD1BuW— Mr. 360' (@_Mr360_) May 29, 2019
Bhai ki confidence pic.twitter.com/sHaNkTYz3K— V.G.S (@Yavanigothu2) May 29, 2019