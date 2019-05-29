Very vague and cryptic reply: Twitter user replies to IRCTC on 'vulgar ads'

Beware of what you say on the internet.

There’s an old saying, one shouldn’t throw stones when one lives in a glass house.

A Twitter user learned the bitter truth about that age-old adage in the hardest way feasible when he complained to the IRCTC, the Railway Ministry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s office about 'obscene and vulgar' ads.

A Twitter user wrote: “Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @PiyushGoyalOffc kindly look into.”

This led to the Seva handle replying: “Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads .”

