9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

Anshika Pandey | Feb 01, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
1.Union budget 2026: Deep pink handloom saree
For Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman's deep pink and maroon handloom saree represented self-assurance, stability and cultural pride. The decision demonstrated her strong and confident economic vision while highlighting her ongoing support for Indian handloom traditions.
2.Union budget 2025: Off-white Kasavu silk saree
She wore an off-white handloom Kasavu silk saree with a golden border and fish-themed embroidery for the Union Budget 2025, paying homage to Madhubani Art. She showed off her passion for handlooms in her wardrobe choices by wearing it with a shawl and a red blouse. Dulari Devi, a Padma awardee, made the saree.
3.Union budget 2024: Off-white Mangalagiri saree
Sitharaman wore an off-white Mangalagiri saree with a vivid magenta border for the 2024 budget. The Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh is the source of this saree. It is renowned for its uncomplicated, sophisticated appearance, crisp borders, and straightforward design. Her outfit choice complemented the budget's emphasis on Andhra Pradesh, which included financing for significant initiatives like the Polavaram irrigation scheme that support the state's agricultural industry.
4.Union budget 2023: Temple sarees
Temple sarees are typically worn on special occasions and are composed of silk, cotton, or a combination of these materials. On Budget Day, Sitharaman chose a red temple saree with elaborate golden embroidery and a black border. The stunning saree also had a design that resembled a star. The hue stood for strength and vitality.
5.Union budget 2022: Bomkai saree
Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree, made in the village of Bomkai in the Ganjam district of Odisha, for the 2022 budget. She chose to wear a rusty-brown saree with an off-white border for a straightforward yet sophisticated look. She accessorised her ensemble with an earring and a tiny bindi. Sitharaman demonstrated the government's commitment to assisting regional craftspeople and maintaining traditional crafts by donning this saree.
6.Union budget 2021: Red Pochampally sari
She wore an off-white and red Pochampally sari from Hyderabad's Pochampally village during the third budget presentation. She accessorised her ensemble with earrings, bangles, and a gold chain. Another change occurred during the 2021 budget presentation when she substituted a tablet wrapped in red cloth for her customary 'bahi-khata.' The government's ambitious economic plans, particularly during the pandemic, were reflected in the saree's intricate patterns and vivid colours.
7.Union budget 2020: Yellow-gold silk saree
Sitharaman chose a blue-bordered yellow-gold silk saree and blouse in 2020. Yellow is a colour associated with prosperity, and during the pandemic, it represented hope for economic expansion and advancement. Particularly as India struggled with the pandemic, the saree conveyed a message of hope and recuperation.
Also read: Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maroon handwoven Kanjivaram saree draws attention, know its significance
8.Union budget 2019: Pink Mangalgiri saree
Wearing a pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border, Sitharaman made a statement during the 2019 Union Budget announcement. This was the first time she used a 'bahi-khata' in place of the briefcase.