9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

She wore an off-white and red Pochampally sari from Hyderabad's Pochampally village during the third budget presentation. She accessorised her ensemble with earrings, bangles, and a gold chain. Another change occurred during the 2021 budget presentation when she substituted a tablet wrapped in red cloth for her customary 'bahi-khata.' The government's ambitious economic plans, particularly during the pandemic, were reflected in the saree's intricate patterns and vivid colours.