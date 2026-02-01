FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper

Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies

Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income

The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'

Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions

Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

HomePhotos

INDIA

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

Nirmala Sitharaman, from 2019 to 2026, has made her Union Budget saree choices a powerful symbol of cultural pride and tradition, with each handloom reflecting India’s rich textile heritage while subtly conveying the theme and mood of the budget presented each year.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 01, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

1.Union budget 2026: Deep pink handloom saree

Union budget 2026: Deep pink handloom saree
1

For Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman's deep pink and maroon handloom saree represented self-assurance, stability and cultural pride. The decision demonstrated her strong and confident economic vision while highlighting her ongoing support for Indian handloom traditions.

Advertisement

2.Union budget 2025: Off-white Kasavu silk saree

Union budget 2025: Off-white Kasavu silk saree
2

She wore an off-white handloom Kasavu silk saree with a golden border and fish-themed embroidery for the Union Budget 2025, paying homage to Madhubani Art. She showed off her passion for handlooms in her wardrobe choices by wearing it with a shawl and a red blouse. Dulari Devi, a Padma awardee, made the saree.

3.Union budget 2024: Off-white Mangalagiri saree

Union budget 2024: Off-white Mangalagiri saree
3

Sitharaman wore an off-white Mangalagiri saree with a vivid magenta border for the 2024 budget. The Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh is the source of this saree. It is renowned for its uncomplicated, sophisticated appearance, crisp borders, and straightforward design. Her outfit choice complemented the budget's emphasis on Andhra Pradesh, which included financing for significant initiatives like the Polavaram irrigation scheme that support the state's agricultural industry.

4.Union budget 2023: Temple sarees

Union budget 2023: Temple sarees
4

Temple sarees are typically worn on special occasions and are composed of silk, cotton, or a combination of these materials. On Budget Day, Sitharaman chose a red temple saree with elaborate golden embroidery and a black border. The stunning saree also had a design that resembled a star. The hue stood for strength and vitality. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Union budget 2022: Bomkai saree

Union budget 2022: Bomkai saree
5

Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree, made in the village of Bomkai in the Ganjam district of Odisha, for the 2022 budget. She chose to wear a rusty-brown saree with an off-white border for a straightforward yet sophisticated look. She accessorised her ensemble with an earring and a tiny bindi. Sitharaman demonstrated the government's commitment to assisting regional craftspeople and maintaining traditional crafts by donning this saree.

6.Union budget 2021: Red Pochampally sari

Union budget 2021: Red Pochampally sari
6

She wore an off-white and red Pochampally sari from Hyderabad's Pochampally village during the third budget presentation. She accessorised her ensemble with earrings, bangles, and a gold chain. Another change occurred during the 2021 budget presentation when she substituted a tablet wrapped in red cloth for her customary 'bahi-khata.' The government's ambitious economic plans, particularly during the pandemic, were reflected in the saree's intricate patterns and vivid colours.

7.Union budget 2020: Yellow-gold silk saree

Union budget 2020: Yellow-gold silk saree
7

Sitharaman chose a blue-bordered yellow-gold silk saree and blouse in 2020. Yellow is a colour associated with prosperity, and during the pandemic, it represented hope for economic expansion and advancement. Particularly as India struggled with the pandemic, the saree conveyed a message of hope and recuperation. 

Also read: Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maroon handwoven Kanjivaram saree draws attention, know its significance

8.Union budget 2019: Pink Mangalgiri saree

Union budget 2019: Pink Mangalgiri saree
8

Wearing a pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border, Sitharaman made a statement during the 2019 Union Budget announcement. This was the first time she used a 'bahi-khata' in place of the briefcase.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth
Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
Why markets fell after Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
Union Budget 2026: Drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatment to get cheaper
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement