In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday

The eight cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft in Gwalior as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh`s Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

The cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) have been brought from Africa`s Namibia as part of `Project Cheetah` and the government`s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country`s wildlife and habitat.

