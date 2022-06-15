5G news: Internet to be 10 times faster. How much time will it take to download a movie?

5/5

According to reports, 5G can give a break-neck internet speed of 10 GB per second. The companies in their tests have achieved upto 3.7 GB per second.

What would be the benefits of 5G internet? The high-speed internet would mean films could be recorded in 5 to 10 seconds. Payments can be done faster. It will create more industries. It will also give a fillip to the country's nascent cloud gaming industry.