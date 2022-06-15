Search icon
5G news: Internet to be 10 times faster. How much time will it take to download a movie?

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to conduct a 5G spectrum auction. The next generation Internet will be 10 times faster.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 15, 2022, 04:17 PM IST


 

1. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the 5G spectrum auction the beginning of a new era

1/5

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to conduct a 5G spectrum auction. According to experts, the next generation Internet will be 10 times faster than the fourth generation Internet. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the 5G spectrum auction the beginning of a new era of the Indian telecom industry.

2. 5G Internet: Successful bidders won't have to pay the money upfront

2/5

Announcing the auction, he said successful bidders won't have to pay the government upfront. They can give the license fee, which runs into thousands of crore, in 20 equal installments. The government will also provide relief in bank guarantees. 

3. The Centre believes the upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new-age businesses

3/5

The Centre said the government had installed 8 5G testbeds in India which is expediting 5G technology launch. The Centre believes the upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new-age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

4. 5G tests are going on in India

4/5

The Centre said a total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be auctioned before August. The speed of the internet will be 10 times its predecessor's. 5G tests are going on in India. Three companies -- Vodafone, Airtel and Jio -- are testing 5G in India. 

5. 5G will also give a fillip to the country's nascent cloud gaming industry

5/5

According to reports, 5G can give a break-neck internet speed of 10 GB per second. The companies in their tests have achieved upto 3.7 GB per second. 
What would be the benefits of 5G internet? The high-speed internet would mean films could be recorded in 5 to 10 seconds. Payments can be done faster. It will create more industries. It will also give a fillip to the country's nascent cloud gaming industry. 

