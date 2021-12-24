50-feet Xmas tree, 7-feet tall Santa spread Christmas cheer in Kolkata's Park Street

A giant 50-feet-tall Christmas tree is put up at Apeejay House which is the tallest so far in the city. It is 30 feet in diameter with a 4-feet star.
1. Kolkata's Park Street lit up for Christmas
Kolkata's Park Street is all geared up to host its famous Christmas festival. On the eve of Chirstmas the whole area is decked up in fairy lights, tuning bulbs, and Christmas-themed lighting. With night restrictions withdrawn from Christmas eve, the area is expected to get a huge rush of visitors.
(Image Source: ANI)
2. Five-day Park Street Festival
Kolkata Christmas Festival will be a four-day event starting December 20, followed by a five-day Park Street Festival from December 26 to 30.
(Image Source: ANI)
3. 50-feet-tall Christmas tree put up at Apeejay House
Besides the decorations, a giant 50-feet-tall Christmas tree has been put up at Apeejay House which is the tallest so far in the city. It is 30 feet in diameter. With a 4-feet star on the top, the tree stands 54-feet tall. The giant Christmas tree was unveiled by State Agriculture Minister Sovhandeb Chatterjee on Thursday.
4. 7-feet-tall Santa Clause and a 7-foot-tall fairy
Just beside the giant Christmas tree are a 7-feet-tall Santa Clause and a 7-feet-tall fairy. Themed decorations take to the streets, while twinkling LED ornaments sparkle after sundown.
(Image Source: ANI)
5. Three stalls allowed inside Church premises
Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, the organisers have decided not to allow food stalls along the northern pavement. Only three stalls will be allowed inside the Church premises to sell Christmas cakes and goodies.