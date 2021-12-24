50-feet Xmas tree, 7-feet tall Santa spread Christmas cheer in Kolkata's Park Street

A giant 50-feet-tall Christmas tree is put up at Apeejay House which is the tallest so far in the city. It is 30 feet in diameter with a 4-feet star.

Today is Christmas eve and Kolkata Park Street is fully lit up for the Christmas celebrations. Themed decorations and twinkling LED marks the beginning of the festivities. The whole area is decked up in fairy lights, tuning bulbs, and Christmas-themed lighting. With night restrictions withdrawn from Christmas eve, the area is expected to get a huge rush of visitors.

But what is particularly attracting everyone's attention is a giant 50-feet-tall Christmas tree put up at Apeejay House which is the tallest so far in the city with 30 feet in diameter. Beside the giant Christmas tree are a 7-foot-tall Santa Clause and a 7-foot-tall fairy.