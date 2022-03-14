5 successful female entrepreneurs who inspired millions through their exceptional ideas

India has built a name for itself around the world as a place where young people build new ideas and start-ups.
There is no field that has been deprived of women's intellectual minds and skills, from brave warriors to creative artists, from loving housewives to career-driven businesswomen. India is placed 20th among the top 100 countries in Startup Blink's Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2021. India has built a name for itself around the world as a place where young people build new ideas and start-ups. In 2021, India ranked third in the world in terms of billionaire population. Without a doubt, women have made a significant contribution. Here are some examples of female entrepreneurs from throughout the country who sowed a unique idea and reaped success fruit.
1. Pabiben Rabari: Kukadsar
Pabiben Rabari, the founder of one of the country's first women's artisan businesses, is a true brand advocate for the colourful Kutch district. She joined a Rabari women's organisation in order to continue the tribal tradition of Rabari embroidery, and she ended up creating unique kinds of embroidery such as Hari Jari and Pabi Jari. Her company, which is based in Kukadsar, currently employs over 25 people and has a global following. Pabiben's work has been included in Hollywood and Bollywood films, and his work continues to inspire people all around the world.
(Picture credit: Zee Media Bureau)
2. Thinlas Chorol: Ladakh
Thinlas Chorol, the Ladakhi woman to be professionally trained in the mountaineering sector, launched the Ladakhi Women's Travel Company in 2009 with the goal of encouraging other women to take up travel and climbing, as well as promoting ecotourism in Ladakh. The company is Ladakh's first female-owned and controlled travel company, with more than 30 employees including female guides, trainee guides, carriers, and office staff.
(Picture credit: Facebook)
3. Hemalatha Annamalai: Coimbatore
Hemalatha Annamalai founded Coimbatore-based Ampere Electric, a local manufacturer of electric vehicles such as e-cycles, e-trolleys, e-scooters, special-purpose vehicles for garbage management, and vehicles for differently abled individuals. Hemalatha has earned a name for herself as a creative technology innovator in India's growing e-vehicle industry, a field that was previously only restricted to men entrepreneurs. Ampere has approximately 150 dealerships spread across 14 states in India. Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering firm, has now partnered with the startup. A consumer brand was used on an Omni-channel two-wheeler.
(Picture credit: Facebook)
4. Tamanna Sharma: Delhi
Earthling First Private Limited, situated in Delhi, is a one-of-a-kind enterprise that provides sustainable event and event waste management services. The company's housekeeping workforce, which is backed by a small team of five, is always an equal mix of men and women, with the goal of empowering more women in the process. For its pioneering activities, the company is making changes in the waste management industry.
(Picture credit: LinkedIn)
5. Mehvish Mushtaq: Kashmir
Mehvish, the first Kashmiri woman to design an android application, defied all stereotypes and impediments to entrepreneurship with her Dial Kashmir, a Kashmir-centric 'Yellow Pages' counterpart. Her app, which provides users with specific data such as addresses, phone numbers, and email ids for various essential services and relating government departments in Kashmir, has aided a large number of people in the region by serving as a one-stop shop for information on healthcare, education, transportation, law enforcement, and other sectors.
(Picture credit: Twitter)
