5 successful female entrepreneurs who inspired millions through their exceptional ideas

Mehvish, the first Kashmiri woman to design an android application, defied all stereotypes and impediments to entrepreneurship with her Dial Kashmir, a Kashmir-centric 'Yellow Pages' counterpart. Her app, which provides users with specific data such as addresses, phone numbers, and email ids for various essential services and relating government departments in Kashmir, has aided a large number of people in the region by serving as a one-stop shop for information on healthcare, education, transportation, law enforcement, and other sectors.

(Picture credit: Twitter)

