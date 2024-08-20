5 mysterious places in India to visit

From Bhangarh Fort to Jatinga, here are 5 mysterious places in India that you can visit
India is full of mysterious and intriguing places. Some of the most mysterious places in India include Roopkund Lake in Uttarakhand, known as Skeleton Lake, Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan, famous for being haunted. These places have fascinating histories and stories that continue to captivate visitors. Let's look at some of the mysterious places that you can visit:
1. Roopkund Lake, Uttarakhand
Roopkund Lake, situated in the Himalayas, is known as Skeleton Lake due to the discovery of human skeletons at its edge. These skeletons date back to the 9th century and are believed to be the remains of pilgrims caught in a sudden hailstorm. The mystery surrounding the mass grave has intrigued researchers and visitors alike.
2. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Bhangarh Fort is infamous for being one of the most haunted places in India. Legends of curses, ghostly apparitions, and an eerie atmosphere surround this abandoned fort. Visitors are prohibited from entering the fort after sunset due to its reputation for paranormal activities.
3. Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune
Shaniwarwada Fort in Pune is known for its mysterious history and reported ghostly sightings. The fort, once the seat of the Peshwas, has a tragic past marked by betrayal and violence, adding to its mysterious aura.
4. Jatinga, Assam
Jatinga is a village in Assam known for the mysterious phenomenon of bird suicides. During certain months, birds are believed to fly to their deaths in the village, a phenomenon that scientists are still trying to explain.
5. The Magnetic Hill, Ladakh
Located in Ladakh, the Magnetic Hill is a gravity hill where vehicles appear to move uphill on their own, defying gravity. This optical illusion has puzzled visitors and scientists alike, making it a popular tourist attraction.