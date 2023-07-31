5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Here is a list of 5 civil servants who went on to become politicians.
Getting a job in the Civil Services is considered the highest-ranking job in India. Once a person cracks UPSC CSE, they are looked at through the lens of utter respect, dignity and high honour and rightly so. Being an IAS, IPS or IFS officer is one of the toughest jobs. Civil Servants spend days and nights tirelessly working to make society a better place.
But, have you ever wondered what happens to civil servants when they are retired? Are there any other possible career opportunities for them? Is there anything that they can do once their time as civil servants is over?
Well, of course, there are many possible career options many IAS, IFS, and IPS officers have opted for after their tenure ended. Here we will talk about some IAS, IFS, and IPS officers who served their time as civil servants and then went on to emerge as recognised and reputed politicians.
Here is a list of 5 civil servants who went on to become politicians:
1. Ajit Jogi
Ajit Jogi cracked the Civil Services in 1968 and became an IAS officer. After completing his tenure as an IAS officer, Jogi joined the Congress party and was probed by the then PM Rajiv Gandhi. Later on, he even served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.
2. Mani Shankar Aiyar
Born in Lahore, Mani Shankar Aiyar was an IFS officer of batch 1963. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mayiladuturai, Tamil Nadu, in 1991. Since then he served in many portfolios.
3. Meira Kumar
Meira Kumar was the first woman Lok Sabha Speaker of India. She held that position between 2009 to 2014. Meira Kumar joined Civil Services in 1973 and served as an IFS officer for more than a decade. She arrived in politics with a bang in 1985 by defeating Ram Vilas Paswan and Mayawati in the Bijnor by-election.
4. Yashwant Sinha
A native of Bihar, Yashwant Sinha cracked the UPSC CSE in 1960 and served as an IAS officer for a long time. Later on in 1984, he resigned from the post of IAS and joined active politics under the Janta Party.
5. Satyapal Singh
Satyapal Singh is a former IPS Officer of the 1980 batch of Maharashtra cadre. He also served as the police commissioner of Mumbai and played role in eliminating crime in Mumbai in the 1990s. He joined BJP in 2014, after resigning from his post of the Mumbai Police chief.