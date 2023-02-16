5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri

You should visit these five majestic Shiva temples in India during Mahashivratri.
All around India, believers of Lord Shiva will observe Mahashivaratri. The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be held this year on February 18. In various parts of the country, Maha Shivratri preparations start a few days before the event. The auspicious day of Maha Shiv Ratri is celebrated by worshippers from all over India in devotion of Lord Shiva and Lady Parvati.
1. Amarnath Temple: Jammu & Kashmir
The Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir is home to the Amarnath Temple. It is a shrine for an ice lingam (a natural formation that resembles a lingam). This shrine is housed in a cave that is 3,888 metres above sea level. During the yearly Amarnath Yatra, it draws a sizable number of pilgrims as one of India's most revered Shiva temples.
2. Kedarnath: Uttarakhand
One of the four places that form up the Chota Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is the Kedarnath Temple, which dates back around 1200 years. It is situated close to the Mandakini River in the Garhwal Himalayan range.
3. Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Varanasi
One of the most well-known Shiva temples in India is this one, which is also referred to as the Golden Temple. It is situated in the holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is frequently visited by devotees and is thought to be one of Shiva's twelve Jyotirlinga shrines.
4. Somnath Temple: Gujarat
India has twelve Aadi Jyotirlings, and this one is the first. The temple, which is located in Gujarat, is thought to have been demolished and reconstructed numerous times over the years.
5. Brihadeeswarar Temple: Tamil Nadu
Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu is home to the Brihadeeswarar Temple, also renowned as the Peruvudaiyar Kovil and Thanjai Periya Kovil. The 11th-century structure is notable for its Chola architecture.