30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a 3,500 km journey across the country along with several senior leaders in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congress party has completed one month yesterday, with approximately four more months to go till the foot march of the opposition party comes to an end.
During this one month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in several iconic moments which ended up going viral on social media. One of the most remarkable moments of the yatra was Gandhi giving a speech in the pouring rain with the crowd cheering him on.
Here are some of the most viral moments of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra –
1. Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the rain
The most talked about moment from the Bharat Jodo Yatra is when Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech in the pouring rain during his visit to Mysuru, while the crown cheered him on and chanted slogans in his support. The speech also went viral on social media, with many people praising Gandhi for his dedication to the yatra.
2. Rahul Gandhi ties mother Sonia’s shoelaces
When Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it created several mother-son moments between her and Rahul Gandhi. The most viral instance of this was when Rahul Gandhi bent down on the road and tied his mother’s shoelaces.
3. Rahul Gandhi makes Siddaramaiah sprint
One of the most iconic moments from the Bharat Jodo Yatra was when Rahul Gandhi held the hand of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and made him run with him during the march, surrounded by other Congress leaders.
4. Rahul Gandhi’s photo with a girl wearing hijab
During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi could be seen holding the hand and walking beside a young girl who was wearing a hijab, sparking a backlash from several BJP leaders. This came in the midst of the protests against hijab rules in Iran.
5. Rahul Gandhi’s viral t-shirt
The BJP posted a photo of Rahul Gandhi wearing a t-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was by luxury brand Burberry and cost over Rs 40,000. This photo went viral as netizens pointed out the irony of him wearing the t-shirt when the focus of the yatra of poverty and unemployment.